Based on a report from HKEPC, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) will award Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang—soon to be Dr. Jensen Huang—an honorary degree in Engineering. That's 1-1 for Nvidia versus AMD, as Jensen now matches Dr. Lisa Su in the honorifics department.

Jensen Huang has been the pivotal driving force behind Nvidia's recent fortunes in the AI market. The general populace has coined a new term called "Jensanity" to describe the craze behind Jensen - who's practically a celebrity at this point. Terming Moore's Law as dead, Jensen introduced his own "Huang's Law" last year, which shows where the fandom stems from.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, or HKUST, has offered Jensen Huang an invitation to attend the annual degree conferral ceremony - set to take place on November 23. Termed a "distinguished leader," HKUST plans to bestow Jensen, alongside other candidates, with an Honorary Doctorate of Engineering. To put this into context, HKUST ranks as the 47th best university in the world per QS World University Rankings 2025. Besides the honorary status, Jensen completed his Masters (in Electrical Engineering) from Stanford - which itself stands as the 6th best university in the world right now.

“Dear Class of 2024, As a follow-up to our previous invitation sent on September 19, we are excited to share that HKUST will confer honorary doctorates on four distinguished leaders during Session One of the HKUST Congregation 2024 on November 23 at 9:30 AM, in recognition of their distinguished accomplishments and contributions." HKUST

The list also includes Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, one of Asia's most successful actors, Professor Michael Levitt, a renowned biochemist, and Professor David Mumford, an American mathematician—all expected to receive honorary doctorates in their respective fields.

To further corroborate this report from Hong Kong media, HKEPC reached out to Nvidia, which confirmed that Jensen has indeed received such an invitation. However, they refused to comment on whether Jensen would actually attend the event.

Nvidia embodies the phrase "In a gold rush, sell shovels" as the company continues to fuel the AI industry with its accelerators and make bank. The company has been on a steady incline, with investors and shareholders happy for the past two years. Let's see what Dr. Jensen Huang has been dishing up at CES 2025 - when Nvidia is expected to launch its next-generation GPUs.