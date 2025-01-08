Gigabyte launched several new desktop and laptop parts, peripherals, and devices this year, giving gamers many options for building their ideal gaming rig. The company’s booth in Las Vegas showcased these new goodies. In addition to the 30 new Nvidia and AMD Gigabyte GPUs on display, we saw a new large desktop case, five laptops powered by Intel and AMD processors, and two new gaming monitors.

First, the company showcased the Aorus C601 Glass, which features an all-new aesthetic and has a modular design that allows it to fit your specifications precisely as needed. It’s large enough to fit eATX motherboards, meaning you likely won’t have any issues putting in even the largest GPUs inside this case. It also comes pre-installed with four 140mm ARGB fans and is specifically optimized for airflow, ensuring consistent cooling across all your components. It also has a hinged glass door, making servicing your desktop PC much more convenient.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The company also has two new monitors on display—the Gigabyte MO27Q2 and MO32U gaming monitors. These use a Samsung QD-OLED panel for the most accurate colors, with both screens featuring HDR TrueBlack 400 and a Delta E<2, ensuring you’ll get the most accurate and lifelike colors on your display. They also feature a 0.03 ms response time, helping you get the crispest, sharpest images no matter how fast the action is on your screen.

The MO23U is the largest of the two displays, featuring a 31.5-inch screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate, while the smaller MO27Q2, which has a 27-inch screen, could go higher at 240 Hz. Nevertheless, both monitors have a Tactical Switch, which allows you to switch resolutions and display sizes on the fly. This ensures that your monitor will deliver what you need, whatever you’re running—whether it’s maximum image quality or the best possible frame rate.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Finally, we saw five new Gigabyte laptops, ensuring that there’s something for gamers who need a portable PC. We have two variants for the Gigabyte Aero X16, the company’s portable offering. It is 16.75 mm (0.7 inch) thick and weighs just 1.9 kg (4.2 lbs.), meaning you won’t have trouble bringing this around.

You can pick between an Intel HX or AMD Ryzen AI CPU, both of which make the laptop eligible for Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC features, and both lines come with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series laptop GPU for the best possible graphics performance. Aside from that, it has a sandblasted chassis and a silent but tactile Golden C keyboard design. This gives the Aero X16 a sleeper vibe, meaning only those in the know would know the power underneath its hood.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We also saw the Gigabyte Elite 16, which features the same Intel HX CPU and RTX 50-series laptop GPU. However, this is different because it prioritizes cooling over sleekness, and its Windforce Infinity 2.0 design can deliver up to 230 watts of cooling. Its 16-inch screen can hit 240 Hz and features HDR True Black 500 for the best viewing experience.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who need the best possible performance on a gaming laptop, there are the Master 16 and Master 18 laptops. The Elite 16 and Master 16 laptops mostly have the same performance, but the latter provides more “gamer-y” vibes with its case design and external RGB. On the other hand, the Master 18 has an even larger screen. Its 18-inch MiniLED screen delivers a 240 Hz refresh rate and up to HDR 1000 for the best viewing experience on a laptop.

All these announcements at CES make for an exciting 2025. We can’t wait to get our hands on these gadgets and more to test them and see how they perform versus their peers and predecessors.