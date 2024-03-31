Intel CEO's compensation still trails AMD CEO's by half — despite a significant boost in 2023

Earlier this week it was revealed that Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger earned a big rise in compensation in 2023. However, the extra millions mean Gelsinger is still only receiving approximately half the total compensation AMD CEO Lisa Su receives, reports MarketWatch. We don’t have the final 2023 figures for Nvidia’s Jensen Huang yet, but impressive stock gains have already propelled the leader of the green team into becoming the world's 21st richest person.

Gelsinger’s compensation details came from Intel’s 2024 proxy statement, which came out on Thursday. The financial documents showed the Intel CEO enjoyed a 45% rise in total compensation from $11.61 million in 2022, to $16.86 million in 2023.

Overall, this seems fair if we look at Intel's stock performance over the same period. During 2023 Intel stock gained over 90% in value. But 2022 wasn’t such a good year, with Intel stock dropping nearly 20%, and Gelsinger’s compensation fell a similar amount compared to the previous year.

AMD also released a proxy statement last week. According to the statement, the CEO, Dr Lisa Su, received $30.35 million in total compensation in 2023. This amounts to basically the same as her 2022 compensation. However, it remains about 80% ahead of the Intel CEO’s annual compensation.

Stock makes a big difference

All the total compensation figures we have highlighted include a mix of a base salary, stock awards and options, plus other bonuses and incentives. Both the above CEO total compensation figures are boosted significantly by stock awards. For example, Gelsinger’s 2023 salary was ‘just’ $1.07 million, but he earned $12.43 million in stock awards. Meanwhile, Su’s 2023 salary was $1.2 million, but she got $27.69 in stock and options, among other bonuses and incentives.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CEO Compensation Intel AMD Nvidia 2022 $11.61 million $30.22 million $21.36 million 2023 $16.86 million $30.35 million $?

The (green) elephant in the room

By now you might be wondering about how Jensen Huang has fared in terms of his total compensation for 2023. Sadly, the full figures for the last fiscal year haven’t yet been published by Nvidia.

We know that the year previously, Huang’s total compensation was $21.36 million, and we know Nvidia stock went up an amazing 239% over the course of last year. In brief, Huang probably had a decent total compensation uplift in 2023, we are just waiting on the official figures for full and confirmed details.