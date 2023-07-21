CPUs
An overclocker has pushed one of his DDR5 kits to over 9000MHz on an AMD AM5 system, thanks to the new memory capabilities afforded by the new AGESA 1.0.0.7b microcode update.
Next-generation AMD Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) APU has surfaced on the MilkyWay@home database.
AMD has released a new AGESA microcode update to the AM5 platform that massive improves DDR5 memory support, with some motherboards already hitting 8000MHz
CEOs from the largest chip makers in the US have met with top US gov officials about the impending array of new export restrictions.
Asus will take Intel NUC systems forward.
Dutch and U.S. clampdown limits ASML's chip equipment servicing in China, selling tools to select fabs.
China-based MicroBT uses Samsung's 3 nm process technology for the Whatsminer M56S++ mining ASIC.
The Raptor Lake Refresh Core i9-14900K isn't likely to surpass 6.0 GHz out of the box, says Chinese tech test site.
Diagnostic and benchmarking software gains preliminary support for AMD's next-generation processors.
Expensive transistors meant some security venues were left almost unguarded.
Igor's Lab provides a ton of information on Intel's forthcoming LGA1851 socket for Arrow Lake processors.
Huawei and CEC to create Penteng software and hardware ecosystem.
German publication Igor's Lab leaks the performance projections for Raptor Lake Refresh and Arrow Lake processors.
UK PC maker launches Arm-based desktop PCs with enthusiasts-oriented features.
Another step on the road to quantum scaling.
ROG Ally owner benchmarks the Ryzen Z1 Extreme inside the Asus ROG Ally with Cinebench R23.
AVX-512 was tested on AMD's latest Zen 4 laptop CPUs, and found to be dominant compared to Intel's latest AVX-512 supported mobile platforms.
How can you check your CPU's temperature and what's a good or normal range? We break it down for you.