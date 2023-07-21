CPUs

Vengeance RGB DDR5 Memory

Overclocker Takes DDR5 to 9058 MHz on Ryzen 7000 With Latest Firmware

By Aaron Klotz published

An overclocker has pushed one of his DDR5 kits to over 9000MHz on an AMD AM5 system, thanks to the new memory capabilities afforded by the new AGESA 1.0.0.7b microcode update.

Ryzen 7000 Mobile

Ryzen 8000 Strix Point APU Comes Forth With 12 Zen 5 Cores

By Zhiye Liu published

Next-generation AMD Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point) APU has surfaced on the MilkyWay@home database.

G.Skill

AMD AM5 AGESA Update Adds DDR5-8000 Support

By Aaron Klotz published

AMD has released a new AGESA microcode update to the AM5 platform that massive improves DDR5 memory support, with some motherboards already hitting 8000MHz

Intel

Intel's Dual-Core Alder Lake-N CPU Benchmarked

By Anton Shilov published

Intel's cheapest Alder Lake-N gets Geekbenched.

NVIDIA DGX platform

Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm Talk With US Officials About China Market

By Mark Tyson published

CEOs from the largest chip makers in the US have met with top US gov officials about the impending array of new export restrictions.

Intel

After Exit, Intel Passes NUC Baton to Asus via New License Agreement

By Anton Shilov published

Asus will take Intel NUC systems forward.

ASML

ASML Faces Even Stricter Dutch and U.S. Controls: Report

By Anton Shilov published

Dutch and U.S. clampdown limits ASML's chip equipment servicing in China, selling tools to select fabs.

Arm

Samsung's First 3nm GAA Chip Found in Cryptominer

By Anton Shilov published

China-based MicroBT uses Samsung's 3 nm process technology for the Whatsminer M56S++ mining ASIC.

Intel Raptor Lake processors for desktops

Raptor Lake Refresh CPU Clocks May Not Break 6 GHz: Report

By Mark Tyson published

The Raptor Lake Refresh Core i9-14900K isn't likely to surpass 6.0 GHz out of the box, says Chinese tech test site.

AMD

AIDA64 Gains Support for AMD's Zen 5 CPUs

By Anton Shilov published

Diagnostic and benchmarking software gains preliminary support for AMD's next-generation processors.

The 8086 code blocks

Intel's First x86 CPU Had Secret Instructions Meant to Catch IP Thievery

By Francisco Pires published

Expensive transistors meant some security venues were left almost unguarded.

Prime Z790-P WiFi D4

Intel LGA1851 Socket For Future Arrow Lake CPUs Detailed

By Zhiye Liu published

Igor's Lab provides a ton of information on Intel's forthcoming LGA1851 socket for Arrow Lake processors.

Huawei

Huawei and China-Backed PC Builder to Unify Ecosystem with Blacklisted Phytium CPUs

By Anton Shilov published

Huawei and CEC to create Penteng software and hardware ecosystem.

13th Generation CPU

Intel Raptor Lake Refresh, Arrow Lake CPU Performance Projections Leaked

By Zhiye Liu published

German publication Igor's Lab leaks the performance projections for Raptor Lake Refresh and Arrow Lake processors.

Planet

Planet Launches Funky Arm-Based XR Mini Desktops with Touchscreens

By Anton Shilov published

UK PC maker launches Arm-based desktop PCs with enthusiasts-oriented features.

quantum stock image

Quantum Computing Qubit Entanglement Record Broken at 51

By Francisco Pires published

Another step on the road to quantum scaling.

Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Ryzen Z1 Extreme Beats Core i5-10600K, Apple M1 in Cinebench R23

By Zhiye Liu published

ROG Ally owner benchmarks the Ryzen Z1 Extreme inside the Asus ROG Ally with Cinebench R23.

Ryzen Pro Mobile

AVX-512 Works Surprisingly Well on Ryzen 7040 Series Phoenix CPUs

By Aaron Klotz published

AVX-512 was tested on AMD's latest Zen 4 laptop CPUs, and found to be dominant compared to Intel's latest AVX-512 supported mobile platforms.

How to Check Your CPU Temperature

By Paul Alcorn published

How can you check your CPU's temperature and what's a good or normal range? We break it down for you.

