Crucial Launches Ballistix Sport and Sport XT Memory

Crucial’s new Ballistix Sport SODIMM and Sport XT memory is available in 4 GB and 8 GB modules clocked at up to 1866 MHz and offer XMP profiles for no-hassle BIOS configuration in compatible systems.

The SODIMM variants operate at 1.35 V (instead of the usual 1.5 V), which reduces DRAM power consumption by up to 10 percent and should provide laptop gamers with significant improvements to battery life and cooling performance. The Ballistix Sport XT memory derives its name from the modules tall, XT form factor that provides a large, integrated head spreader for better thermal performance.

Both the Crucial Ballistix Sport SODIMM and Sport XT memory are currently available from Crucial’s webstore and backed by a limited lifetime warranty.