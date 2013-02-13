Apple CEO Tim Cook Says OLED Displays are Awful

Apple CEO Tim Cook has stated that OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays are awful. Instead, he emphasized that Apple's Retina display offers a superior experience.

"If you ever buy anything online and really want to know what the color is, as many people do, you should really think twice before you depend on the color from an OLED display," Cook said during the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference.

Cook instead stated that Apple's Retina Display offers a more enhanced option, partly because it's twice as bright. Samsung, Apple's chief competitor, has utilized OLED displays for several devices, including its flagship Galaxy S3 smartphone.

Apple's CEO made the aforementioned comments when discussing the brightness and experience of the display after he was asked a question about whether the firm would create an iPhone with a larger display. While he wouldn't comment on the possibility of such a device, he expressed his dissatisfaction when the focus is geared towards size and specifications; Cook said that such focus is showcased by firms when they can't "create an amazing experience."

In the PC industry, companies usually compete predominately on specifications and price, Cook said. He added that the majority of consumers either don't know or don't care how fast the processor is on a mobile device or PC, which doesn't matter if the experience is great.

Elsewhere, Cook confirmed that Apple has paid $8 billion to app makers since iOS' inception. He said that the company has "enormous momentum" in the smartphone market, with a major reason being attributed to the ecosystem of its devices.

"We built an ecosystem that is the best customer experience on the planet," he stated. "You don't see a lot of people doing PC apps. The innovation has all moved to tablets and smartphones."