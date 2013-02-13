Apple CEO Tim Cook Says OLED Displays are Awful

Apple CEO Tim Cook has stated that OLED (organic light-emitting diode) displays are awful. Instead, he emphasized that Apple's Retina display offers a superior experience.
"If you ever buy anything online and really want to know what the color is, as many people do, you should really think twice before you depend on the color from an OLED display," Cook said during the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet conference.
Cook instead stated that Apple's Retina Display offers a more enhanced option, partly because it's twice as bright. Samsung, Apple's chief competitor, has utilized OLED displays for several devices, including its flagship Galaxy S3 smartphone.
Apple's CEO made the aforementioned comments when discussing the brightness and experience of the display after he was asked a question about whether the firm would create an iPhone with a larger display. While he wouldn't comment on the possibility of such a device, he expressed his dissatisfaction when the focus is geared towards size and specifications; Cook said that such focus is showcased by firms when they can't "create an amazing experience."
In the PC industry, companies usually compete predominately on specifications and price, Cook said. He added that the majority of consumers either don't know or don't care how fast the processor is on a mobile device or PC, which doesn't matter if the experience is great.
Elsewhere, Cook confirmed that Apple has paid $8 billion to app makers since iOS' inception. He said that the company has "enormous momentum" in the smartphone market, with a major reason being attributed to the ecosystem of its devices.
"We built an ecosystem that is the best customer experience on the planet," he stated. "You don't see a lot of people doing PC apps. The innovation has all moved to tablets and smartphones."
tim cook most users dont know or dont care what an OLED is
they just want a certain screen size
- Hates on OLED now, how much you want to bet the within the next 3 generations- They will eventually have one with "retina" printed on it claiming its better....
1. While Apple screens have indeed an outstanding color reproduction, the selling pitch for these screen is RETINA, which was meant to be for ultra high pixel density. The thing is, while the first screen to wear the name Retina had indeed an impressive pixel density, every other display that came out from other mobile products were inferior, lowering the bar to call a display retina. Meanwhile, Samsung, the guys Cook is comparing, make their display units. And their OLED dispays that are so "bad" actualy now have near as twice the amount of pixel density as the Retina. I am actualy suprised no one tried to remove this name as it's now a false advertisment, as it doesn't provide the minimum quality Apple advertised it to be in the first place.
You, old idiotic *****. First you tell us that Processor power means shit in mobile devices. Then you take 30 minutes in your keynotes to talk how 4x faster your new product is compared to your previous. And how 15x (false also) faster it is compared to a 3 years old (and half the price range at retail) phone from another company. If it aint important, why do you brag about your shitty phone performance?
This old man doesn't know how to run a multi billion business, but he sure does know how to be one of the greatest troll on Earth.
That is because on OLED displays full black is off... no backlight, no power consumed. Conversely, a full bright white screen uses more power than an LCD of similar size.
OLED color accuracy may lesser, but it's uniformity is higher due to no side lights... there were still complaints on the iPhone 5 that you could sometimes see light bleed on the edges of the display.