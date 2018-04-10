Trending

'JellyFish’ Sighting: Adata's Liquid-Cooled Memory Spotted At PAX East 2018

Adata’s Project JellyFish liquid-cooled memory appears to have made the transition from project to production; we found a fully functional (and RGB-lit) kit of the DRAM on full display at PAX East 2018.

EVGA invited us to participate in its livestream from the PAX East show floor, and when we arrived we had a few moments to check out the company’s wares.  An open-air chassis with all of EVGA’s signature internal components (coolers, GPUs, motherboard) caught our eye, but the memory inside the system also seemed familiar. EVGA’s Jacob Freeman explained that the RGB memory was indeed Adata’s Project JellyFish liquid-cooled DRAM.

These new JellyFish DRAM modules are vastly different from the previously detailed prototype, with a metal heatsink covering the majority of the clear liquid-filled shell that makes contact with the memory packages. There's also an RGB light tube across the top of the memory above the main shell's LEDs, giving the modules two distinct lighting zones (a top tube and the shell itself). Overall, it appears that Adata has come a long way in development since January.

Despite appearing in EVGA’s booth PC, the company didn’t have any hard specifications it could share with us, so we reached out to Adata about the sudden JellyFish sighting. Unfortunately, Adata has remained silent on the subject thus far, and the company is likely refraining from making an official statement until it has the product’s promotional materials in order. However, the seemingly random appearance at PAX East could be an indication that we’ll be seeing JellyFish much sooner than later.

  • Giroro 10 April 2018 21:09
    Has Tom's ever tested a stick of RAM that actually needed additional cooling? I was under the impression that even a basic heat spreader on RAM isn't actually necessary, it just makes it look better.
  • btmedic04 11 April 2018 00:45
    20874588 said:
    Has Tom's ever tested a stick of RAM that actually needed additional cooling? I was under the impression that even a basic heat spreader on RAM isn't actually necessary, it just makes it look better.

    back in the athlon 64 days, i had a kit of ocz gold vx ddr 500 that needed heat spreaders. that 3.3v requirement made that kit run HOT.

    regardless if this kit actually needs these heat spreaders, its still a pretty cool concept and i hope to see them come to market
  • TJ Hooker 11 April 2018 02:02
    20874588 said:
    Has Tom's ever tested a stick of RAM that actually needed additional cooling? I was under the impression that even a basic heat spreader on RAM isn't actually necessary, it just makes it look better.
    From everything I've read RAM hasn't even really needed heatspreaders for the most part (let alone liquid cooling) since DDR3. So yes, this liquid cooled memory is entirely about aesthetics.
  • KD_Gaming 11 April 2018 06:25
    .... your both a bit wrong.. stock speed ram or even semi OC ram does not need these. But if your actually pushing them much harder and raising the voltage up alot. The extra cooling will provide better stability.
  • Th3pwn3r 11 April 2018 10:29
    This is just silly.
  • TJ Hooker 11 April 2018 20:31
    20875458 said:
    .... your both a bit wrong.. stock speed ram or even semi OC ram does not need these. But if your actually pushing them much harder and raising the voltage up alot. The extra cooling will provide better stability.
    We have DDR4 that can go as high as 5 GHz on air:
    https://www.techpowerup.com/242776/g-skill-achieves-dual-channel-ddr4-5000-mhz-memory-speed-on-air-cooling

    Even at the rated speed of 4700 MHz for that RAM, voltage is only at 1.45V, which would indicate that power might only be around the level of stock DDR3. I imagine at those kind of extremes it's as much or more about getting high quality DRAM chips than it is about what cooling the stick has. And how many people are pushing their RAM that hard in the first place?

    Seems to me that liquid cooling DDR4 is probably useless (for performance) 99.99% of the time...
  • scoflim 16 April 2018 10:07
    One more competitive option in OC Ram market sounds good.
    Keen & Open mind in looking for new cool ram eventhough it might be about aesthetics.
    Can't wait to test on my MSi mobo!
