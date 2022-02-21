Get The RTX 3080 Alienware X17 Gaming Laptop With $1050 Off Right Now: Real Deals

This beasty Dell Alienware X17 gaming laptop features a powerful RTX 3080 GPU and an 11th Gen Core i9-11980HK CPU. Other specs include 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's also got a massive $1058 off its normal asking price.

Another laptop also features in today's deals - the MSI GF 15-Inch gaming laptop with an RTX 3050, and we have an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU with integrated graphics for only $309 at Newegg.

Another great day for deals, so why not check below for any offers that grab your interest.

TL;DR — Today’s best deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware X17 Gaming Laptop: was $3,900, now $2,842 at Dell

This beasty Dell Alienware X17 Gaming Laptop features a powerful RTX 3080 GPU and an 11th Gen Core i9-11980HK CPU. Other specs include 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G: was $359, now $294 at Newegg with code SSBP2A24

This 8-core, 16-thread CPU offers impressive performance. In our review we stated that it was "Your best choice, if you don't use discrete graphics". With the convenience of integrated Radeon graphics, plus PCIe gen 4 support and a boost clock up to 4.6GHz, this CPU is enough to get your game on while we wait for GPU prices to fall.

ROG STRIX Z590-A Gaming WiFi: was $330, now $280 at Newegg with code SSBP2A27

This Z590 motherboard is a socket LGA1200 supporting Intel 11th/10th Gen CPUs. Other features include support for DDR4 5333, Wi-Fi 6, Intel 2.5Gb LAN, Thunderbolt 4 Support, and three M.2 NVMe SSD slots.

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $450, now $300 @ Best Buy The Dell S2721DGF is a fantastic gaming monitor that has the size and specifications to satisfy even the most demanding gamer. With a 27-Inch 165Hz WQHD display, IPS panel and a one-millisecond response time.

MSI GF Laptop (RTX 3050): was $900, now $670 at Best Buy after rebate

We don't need to do much to convince you how good this deal is. The MSI GF packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, powerful RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD.

