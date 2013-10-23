Amazon Raises Minimum Order For Free Shipping to $35

Amazon posted an update on its website notifying people of the change, but it didn’t list a specific reason for the change – simply encouraging users to step up to an Amazon Prime for free shipping. Touting the advantages of a video service and significantly reduced shipping costs, Amazon certainly made a strong case for the switch. With unlimited free two-day shipping and an internet streaming service that rivals Netflix, its goal seems clear.

“The service is so popular that more than a year ago we began shipping more items with Prime than with free shipping,” the press release claims.

If you run the math and you buy even a few things on Amazon each year, a Prime membership looks to be a very attractive option, and now you have one more reason to upgrade.