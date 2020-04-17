AMD's Latest Chipset Driver Causing You Issues? You're Not Alone

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One month ago, AMD released a new Ryzen chipset driver that had a few issues during installation. Then, last week the company dropped a new version that was supposed to fix these problems, which for the most part it did. However, it turns out that this new driver created other problems for some users, as spotted by members of the ComputerBase forum.

Although we haven't experienced any issues on our own systems, it appears that the new installer, despite running successfully, doesn't always update the GPIO driver to the latest version. There are also reports of increased CPU power consumption and incorrect operating voltages, along with other issues with Ryzen Master.

ComputerBase is now working with AMD, asking its users to send over a handful of users' log files, which ComputerBase forwards to AMD's driver team after anonymizing to figure out why the installations aren't going as expected.

%userprofile%\AMD_Chipset_IODrivers.Log

%userprofile%\Device_ID.log

c:\windows\inf\setupapi.dev

c:\windows\inf\setupapi.log

c:\windows\dpinst.log

It's important to note that not nearly everybody is experiencing problems. But as with any software, there is always bound to be a group of people that get unlucky; however, the last couple drivers have apparently been causing a few more problems for users than normal.

If you are experiencing issues, you might want roll back to an older version if the problems are impeding proper operation of your system.

(Image credit: AMD)

The AMD Ryzen Chipset Driver in question is version 2.04.04.111, which is built for AMD chipsets ranging from the A320 series up to X570 on the mainstream platform, as well as A399 and TRX40 Threadripper platforms. You can find the download page here. You'll have to fill in your system's details, and if you're having problems, look for the "previous drivers" link hidden below, skipping versions 2.04.04.111 and 2.03.12.0657.