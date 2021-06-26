AMD Quietly Launches Recycled Xbox Series X APU As 4700S Desktop Kit

AMD has silently launched the AMD 4700S 8-core processor desktop kit. Although we've known about the kit for some time, the chipmaker has finally listed it on its website with its specifications and everything.

The AMD 4700S desktop kit is an integrated solution, meaning that you'll find almost everything you need on the small mini-ITX motherboard - processor, memory and cooling. The motherboard leverages the A77E fusion controller hub (codename Bolton-E4) that's geared towards embedded platforms.

AMD listed the processor as the AMD 4700S with eight Zen 2 cores. There is no signs of any Ryzen branding, but we already know that the chip is an eight-core, 16-thread APU with a disabled or defective iGPU. Unfortunately, AMD didn't specify the clock speeds for the processor. However, Geekbench 5 benchmarks have pointed to a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock. AMD offers the 4700S desktop kit with either 8GB or 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Once again, the chipmaker didn't list the speed of the GDDR6 memory chips.

The AMD 4700S lacks display outputs. Forcibly, you'll have to pair the motherboard with a discrete graphics card. Like any normal mini-ITX motherboard, the AMD 4700S only supplies one PCIe x16 expansion slot, which is restrained to a x4 signal. This means that the list of supported graphics cards is very limited as well. The AMD 4700S is compatible with the Radeon 550, RX 550, RX 560, RX 570, RX 580 and RX 590. On the Nvidia side, the AMD 4700S supports the GeForce GT 710, GT 1030, GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060.

AMD 4700S Desktop Kit (Image credit: Disclosuzen/Twitter)

There are only two SATA III ports for storage on the AMD 4700S, though. Therefore, users won't be able to leverage high-speed M.2 SSDs on this motherboard. It offers a Gigabit Ethernet port and three 3.5mm audio jacks. The first is based on the Asix AX88179 Gigabit Ethernet controller, while the latter is based on the Realteck ALC897 audio codec.

The AMD 4700S is pretty generous on connectivity. You receive four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-A ports and one USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) Type-A ports. Additionally, the motherboard comes equipped with one USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) header to further expand the number of USB ports.

The motherboard draws its power from a 24-pin and 8-pin EPS power connectors. AMD recommends a 250W power supply as the minimum, but suggests you feed the motherboard with a 300W unit. Do note that power requirements will differ, depending on which graphics card you plan to plug into the AMD 4700S.

AMD only provides drivers for Windows 10, meaning the AMD 4700S isn't compatible with prior versions of Windows so much less Linux.

Since it's just a listing, AMD didn't reveal the pricing or availability for the AMD 4700s desktop kit. The chipmaker backs it with a limited two-year hardware warranty. We've seen it retail for roughly $317.38 at a Finnish store. However, we'll have to wait until the desktop kit is available here to get the U.S. pricing.