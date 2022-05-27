AMD Reportedly Prepping Radeon RX 6300 With Navi 24 GPU

According to a report by Phoronix earlier this morning, AMD is developing another Navi 24 graphics card. A new set of AMDGPU pulls requests were submitted yesterday for inclusion in the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel, featuring a new Beige Goby SKU (Device ID 0x7424). The ID is brand new and has never been seen before, suggesting it's a new SKU from AMD.

The only data confirmed from this device ID is that it will be a Beige Goby GPU since the device ID number follows the same numbering scheme as previous GPUs under the same codename. For reference, the Beige Goby codename represents AMD's entry-level Navi 24 GPUs, such as the RX 6500 XT and RX 6400.

As a result, we can expect this new GPU to be a refresh of the RX 6500 XT or RX 6400, or it could be a new GPU model altogether, which will most likely be the case. If this is true, it should fill out the role of an RX 6300 with performance a tier under the RX 6400.

Specs can only be speculated at this point, but AMD has already made a mobile variant called the RX 6300M, so we can make some educated guess from that perspective. The RX 6300M is currently AMD's bare bottom RX 6000 series GPU, with specs that are comparable to integrated graphics solutions such as the Radeon 680M.

Compared to the RX 6400, the 6300M shares similarities in core count, with 768 in all. However, memory bandwidth, infinity cache size, and clock speeds are heavily neutered in comparison. The RX 6300M only comes with a peak game clock of 1512MHz and no boost clocks. Infinity cache comes in at a measly 8MB and memory bandwidth peaks at just 64GB/s with a capacity of 2GB.

If AMD turns the 6300M into a desktop variant, it will probably share many of the same similarities as its mobile counterpart and probably be AMD's slowest desktop RDNA 2 GPU.

However, suppose AMD can keep the power consumption under 30W as it has with the 6300M. In that case, a potential RX 6300 desktop card could be a great option as a hardware acceleration GPU or a multi-monitor capable GPU for very old or tiny pre-builts with small power supplies. However, we wouldn't expect any serious gaming to happen on a GPU that will probably rival integrated graphics solutions.