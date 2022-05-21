Radeon RX 6300M Cross Swords With GeForce MX450 In Geekbench 5

AMD's Radeon RX 6300M has appeared in a pair of new Geekbench 5 benchmark results with underwhelming performance. Scores in the Vulkan and OpenCL (via Benchleaks) benchmarks showed Nvidia's previous-generation MX450 mobile GPU

close to outperforming the Radeon RX 6300M.

AMD's Radeon RX 6300M is the entry-level mobile GPU for its latest RDNA 2 lineup on the spec sheet. The GPU packs just 12 compute units for 768 cores on a cut-down Navi 24 die. Video memory and Infinity Cache sizes are just as neutered, with a maximum supported capacity of just 2GB for the main GDDR6 memory and a measly 8MB of the Infinity Cache.

AMD reduced the clock speeds by quite a substantial rate, with a maximum game frequency of just 1,512 MHz on AMD's reference spec sheet. On the flip side, GPU power consumption is very power efficient at just 25W or lower.

To demonstrate how truly weak the Radeon RX 6300M is, AMD's new Radeon 680M, an integrated graphics chip for Ryzen 6000 and not a discrete GPU, competes directly with the 6300M on several fronts. The Radeon 680M has the exact core count as the Radeon RX 6300M but has a far superior boost frequency of 2.4 GHz. You can make a case for the Radeon RX 6300M with its quicker GDDR6 memory, but the 2GB capacity will severely handicap the Radeon RX 6300M in gaming applications.

An HP Zhan 99 Pro G9 AIO system produced Geekbench 5 results. It was packing an Intel Core i7-12700 (Alder Lake) CPU and 16GB of memory. The Radeon RX 6300M is a strange combination, with it being a mobile GPU that accompanies a desktop chip.

The Geekbench 5 OpenCL results for the Radeon RX 6300M system managed 30,044 points and 24,371 points for the Vulkan benchmark results. These results are pretty poor for any modern GPU. The Radeon RX 6300M can barely outperform Nvidia's Turing-based MX450 entry-level GPU in the OpenCL score, with the MX450 scoring 29,000 points flat. But, the Radeon RX 6300M fails to beat the MX450 in the Vulkan score with a score of 24,688 points for the Nvidia GPU.

Unfortunately, as we've seen in the past, Geekbench 5 isn't the best benchmark for measuring gaming performance. So instead, we need some gaming benchmarks to see how the Radeon RX 6300M measures up to its Nvidia rivals.