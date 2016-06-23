The Upcoming AMD RX 480 Graphics Card, Pictured

We are less than a week away from the launch of AMD’s RX 480 GPU, and Tom’s Hardware is already testing out the RX 480 and preparing a review. Although we can’t tell you anything new, we are allowed to show you a few images of the RX 480 reference card to whet your appetite.

From the first image, you can see that the GPU has a single six-pin PCI-E power connection. Because the RX 480 requires just 150 W of power, the power from the PCI-E slot and the six-pin connection are adequate to keep the card running. This version of the RX 480 may have limited overclocking headroom, however, so if you plan to overclock the RX 480, you probably want to hold off for AMD’s partners to release custom board designs of the GPU.

Looking at the back of the card, you can see that it is relatively short, just slightly longer than the PCI-E x16 connection itself. The reference card’s blower-style cooler makes the GPU considerably longer than the PCB.

The RX 480 will officially launch June 29. Stay tuned for our full review.

