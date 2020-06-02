AMD Shipped Over Half a Billion GPUs in Just 7 Years

According to research from John Peddie, AMD has shipped well over half a billion GPUs in 7 just years time, which is a tremendous accomplishment. This feat is partially thanks to the company's success with consoles, but also its Ryzen (and previous generation) APUs and Radeon discrete graphics cards.
Split across the different categories, AMD's discrete GPUs account for most sales at about 36 percent of its GPU shipments. APUs account for a total of 35 percent and the consoles account for 29 percent of shipments. Unsurprisingly, notebook APU shipments outnumber desktop APUs 2:1.
Of course, once we go by those metrics, it's easy to see how AMD reached the 553-million GPU mark in 2019.
JPR provided additional context showing overall GPU shipments of the past seven years with AMD at 22%, Nvidia at 16%, and Intel at 62%. Since virtually all Intel CPUs pack an iGPU (other than HEDT and server chips), along with the fact that it has enjoyed a much bigger market share over the last 7 years, its figure is undoubtedly significantly higher.
That's just trivia though. Just like Lego is technically the biggest tire manufacturer in the world in terms of numbers of tires produced, it's not exactly a valid comparison to brands like Michelin.
Where you really want to compare vendors is with gaming-grade graphics cards. Otherwise, Apple or ARM will certainly beat the combined sales of Intel, AMD, and Nvidia given how many GPUs they've pumped into mobile phones.
Nevertheless, our congratulations go out to AMD. Now, AMD can move onward to a cumulative 1-billion GPUs. The win of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X contracts should certainly help it with that target.
Should be in just 7 years
Also how exactly is this a tremendous accomplishment when nvidia has 16% compared to AMDs 22% and sales to xbox and PS put together equal 29% of AMDs business? I guess a sale is a sale but then the article says:
Shouldn't you then remove all the notebook/laptop APUs?
Anyway these days the amount of ass kissing the press does for amd is hilarious. All of a sudden AMD gpus are sweet pieces of hardware. Their CPUs are the most exquisite pieces of silicon the world has ever seen. If Lisa flushes the toilet at AMD headquarters, the press will write about it. Amazing!
Even if we eliminate all the desktop and laptop APUs though, that still would leave AMD with nearly half the market for "gaming grade" graphics hardware though. I guess a more meaningful comparison might be to split things into groups. Console hardware, where AMD holds the majority of the market, dedicated cards, where Nvidia holds the majority, and integrated, where Intel holds the majority.