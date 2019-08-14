Alleged 32-Core AMD Threadripper 3000-Series Castle Peak CPU Benchmarked

There is every reason to believe that the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series (codename Castle Peak) could be landing very soon. The 16-core chip allegedly showed up last month, and today, respected hardware detective momomo_us has uncovered what looks to be the 32-core part.

The obscure 32-core, 64-thread Threadripper processor appeared in the Geekbench 4 database with the AMD 100-000000011-11 codename. The bunch of numbers is most likely the OPN (Ordering Part Number), meaning this sample is very close to the final product. Sadly, Geekbench 4 didn't register the processor's boost clocks so, for now, we only know that it has a 3.6 GHz base clock, which is mighty impressive for a 32-core chip. The chip's cache configuration consists of 2MB of L1 cache, 16MB of L2 cache and 128MB of L3 cache.

Price (USD) Cores / Threads TDP Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache PCIe Lanes Memory Support *AMD 100-000000011-11 ? 32 / 64 ? 3.6 GHz ? 128MB ? ? AMD Threadripper 2990WX $1799 32 / 64 250W 3.0 GHz 4.2 GHz 64MB PCIe 3.0 x64 Quad DDR4-2933

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

Much like the previous UserBenchmark listing, the test system is called AMD Sharkstooth. The motherboard's brand and make are unknown, but it has the Whitehaven moniker in its codename. In case you don't recall, Whitehaven is the codename for AMD's first-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors that debuted with the X399 chipset. Therefore, we have reason to think that the test system was probably using an X399 motherboard, which makes sense since X399 motherboards are expected to support the new Castle Peak chips through a BIOS update.

The Threadripper 3000-series family is part of AMD's transition to the Zen 2 processor microarchitecture and TSMC's 7nm FinFET node. Similar to the Ryzen 3000-series (codename Matisse) and the recently announced EPYC 7002-series (codenamed Rome), Castle Peak should land with PCIe 4.0 support. In that case, AMD would probably launch a new chipset to take advantage of the speedy interface. Many believe that chipset to be X599.

There are two Geekbench 4 entries for the AMD 100-000000011-11 chips. One entry has single-core and multi-core scores of 5,932 and 93,344 points, respectively. The other entry shows a single-core score of 5,677 points and a multi-core score of 94,772 points. For the sake of comparison, we're using the latter entry and comparing it to the highest Threadripper 2990WX entry available in the Geekbench 4 database. The Castle Peak chip performs up to 4.72% and 14.63% faster than the Threadripper 2990WX in single-core and multi-core workloads, respectively.

Lately, AMD has gotten into a habit of launching new products on the seventh day of the month to allude to its 7nm products. The chipmaker launched the Radeon VII on February 7, Matisse and Navi on July 7 and Rome on August 7. It wouldn't surprise us one bit if AMD decides to launch Castle Peak on September 7 along with the Ryzen 9 3950X, but for now, the launch schedule is anyone's guess.

