AMD Will Talk Zen 4 at CES 2022, CTO Confirms

Information on AMD's next-gen processors may be closer than we expected: AMD has announced that it will begin to share details on its 5nm "Zen 4" Ryzen chips at CES 2022. AMD chief technology officer Mark Papermaster teased its inclusion in the chipmaker's presentation in an interview with Forbes contributor Anthony Leather.



"We're excited to be revealing some additional details on our new product launches that will deliver phenomenal experiences, and as we've said, later in the year as it progresses we'll share more detail on Zen 4, with some mentioned at CES and more announcements on it over the course of 2022," Papermaster said in the interview. "It will be a very exciting year for AMD."



AMD has its CES presentation scheduled for Jan. 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST, where CEO Lisa Su is expected to discuss its notebook-class Ryzen 6000-series processors, AMD Radeon graphics, and its Ryzen 3D V-Cache technologies. However, we'll only know for sure once the announcements are made on stage. Based on Papermaster's statements, it seems that any mention of Zen 4 is likely to be a tease that kicks off a 2022 marketing campaign before a launch later in the year.



Zen 4, often known as "Raphael" on AMD's artist-themed roadmap, is rumored to offer better thermal and power management and max out at a total of 16 cores. The desktop chips are also expected to bring a new design with a thicker integrated heat spreader than current Zen 3 processors.

AMD showed off the Zen 4 roadmap for its EPYC processors in November, including a 96-core "Genoa" model and a 128-core Bergamo processor.

We'll be covering AMD's CES 2022 event as it happens, so check back for more information on the company's latest, including Zen 4, as it happens.