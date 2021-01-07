Grab This AOC 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor for Just $125

When it comes to great monitors for serious gaming, a refresh rate of 144 Hz or more is essential for buttery smooth visuals. The AOC G2490VXS 24-inch frameless gaming monitor does just that in a slim, svelte design at a rock bottom price of just $125.99.

That’s $20 off the usual price and, to put any fears to rest of a cheap display, this doesn’t sacrifice too much of the visual quality — the 1080p resolution VA panel comes armed with FreeSync ( AMD’s adaptive sync technology ) and boasts 85% coverage of the NTSC color gamut.

AOC G2490VXS: was $140, now $125.99 @ Amazon

This 24-inch VA panel comes with a FHD resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, VESA mounting and a three-sided frameless design for uninterrupted viewing. At this price, this is a no brainer for gamers looking for high frame rates on the cheap.View Deal

While AOC’s G2490VXS may not be the best gaming monitor in the market, the price cut here provides some of the best bang for your buck.

The near-bezel free design and VESA mounting makes this a great-looking and addition to your setup, even if you're using a third-party monitor arm. A 1ms response time and 144 Hz refresh rate pair up for silky smooth gameplay (with adaptive sync technology, so the picture remains unspoiled by tearing). And the 350-nit FHD VA panel with a 4000:1 contrast ratio and 178 degree viewing angles keeps that picture looking good.