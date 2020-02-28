Trending

Apple News: $400 Mac Pro Wheels Don't Have Brakes

Apple's Mac Pro may cost $5999 as standard, but that's apparently not enough to get you wheels that secure it in place.

(Image credit: Marques Brownlee)

Apple's latest $5999 Mac Pro's optional $400 wheels, sadly don't come with brakes. Although almost all heavy wheeled furniture do, comes with their own set of brakes to lock it into position, Apple seems to have had a different idea with its latest Mac Pro professional desktop system.

Whichever way you look at it this can't be a good thing. Perhaps the brakes would have ruined the clean aesthetic of the Mac Pro, but as Marques Brownlee pointed out, you can't keep the Mac Pro on your desk if you have the wheels on it. Once on the floor, you better hope the floor is level too, or you'll end up needing wedges to keep it from trying to escape, as twitter user @JonyIveParody kindly pointed out.

What makes matters worse is that you can't simply swap the wheels out for the feet because the frame of the Mac itself is actually entirely different once that options is selected (which goes some way to justify the cost). So our advice is, save yourself the $400 and just get the variant with feet if you're in the market for a Mac Pro. It comes with great carrying handles at the top anyway for if you do need to move it from place-to-place. 

  • ThatMouse 28 February 2020 14:24
    The set of wheels I use to haul my 80 pound air compressor came with wheel locks. $12.
  • spiketheaardvark 28 February 2020 15:19
    $400 could put tires on my van. But I will admit the brakes come separately for it.
  • exploding_psu 28 February 2020 15:33
    I understand professional things come with pro-level prices, but $400 could afford me two sets of wheels for my car, that's 8 of them.. complete with nitrogen air, polish, spooring and whatnot..
  • BadBoyGreek 28 February 2020 15:40
    First it was the $1,000 monitor stand, now $400 wheels. Enough is enough... Apple needs to get off the crack and stop gouging its customers. 100% ZERO reason for these to cost as much as they do other than sheer GREED.
  • hannibal 28 February 2020 21:04
    No! They Are just printing money! ;)
    Maybe They will sell brakes separately. Only $1000 :)
    = Profit!
  • derekullo 29 February 2020 05:42
    The floor is actually completely level at Marques' place.

    He accidentally enabled the return to home feature but forgot to set his house as home.

    I can only assume the Mac Pro is bringing itself back to Cupertino.
  • bit_user 29 February 2020 23:50
    BadBoyGreek said:
    Enough is enough... Apple needs to get off the crack and stop gouging its customers. 100% ZERO reason for these to cost as much as they do other than sheer GREED.
    Clearly, you care more for Apple's customers than Apple does. In Apple's defense, if people keep paying, why would they stop screwing them?

    I think Apple's customers have a submissive streak. They love to complain about getting fleeced, but they still pay up. Even though they "know" that expensive doesn't mean something is good, they believe it cannot be good if it's not expensive. So, Apple stuff has to be pricey, right?

    In the end, they might even feel it's a small price to pay for admission to an exclusive set. For the rest of us, it just marks them out as someone with more dollars than sense.
  • bit_user 29 February 2020 23:55
    One more thought: consider that Apple is one of the richest companies in the world, but dominates none of the markets it's in. I submit that you don't make that work by being generous.
  • bit_user 29 February 2020 23:57
    exploding_psu said:
    $400 could afford me two sets of wheels for my car, that's 8 of them.. complete with nitrogen air, polish, spooring and whatnot..
    Um, for exactly what kind of car do you get wheels + tires + all of that service for $50/wheel? I'm happy if I can pay $100 just for a tire.
  • Olle P 02 March 2020 12:47
    I have stiff wheels without brakes for my computer. A somewhat soft floor cover is more than sufficient to hold it in place.

    bit_user said:
    ... for exactly what kind of car do you get wheels + tires + all of that service for $50/wheel?
    I get that for my r/c drift car... :)
