Asrock Introduces NUCs Lineup With New Intel Core 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs

A month ago, we covered Asrock's future 1100-series NUCs powered by Intel's new Tiger Lake processors, but now via TechPowerUp we have the full lineup of NUCs aimed towards content creation, multimedia, and light gaming. There are six NUCs in total and three more SKUs sold as motherboards only, which is needed for OEMs or system builders who want to integrate Asrock's new Tiger-Lake NUCs into a custom-designed enclosure. There's no information regarding availability or pricing at this moment.

Out of the six models, three include a design with active cooling while the rest are more compact featuring a passively cooled / fanless design for ultra-quiet operation. Both fanless and actively cooled each feature three different models based upon different CPUs. You can get a Core I7-1165G7, I5-1135G, or I3-1115G4. The Core I3 is a dual-core hyperthreaded design that will be perfect for basic tasks, meanwhile, the Core I5 and Core I7 models are both hyperthreaded Quad-Core CPUs, the Core I7 has significantly higher boost clocks and more L3 cache. All three CPUs have a configurable TDP from 12W all the way to 28W, and with that TDP change, the CPUs base frequency is modified from 1.2GHz at 12W to a max of 2.8GHz at 28W. Presumably, this is where the differences between the fanless 1100 series iBOX NUCs and the active cooling SKUs come into play. The difference between 12W of headroom and 28W of headroom is huge performance-wise.

Memory support tops out at 3200MHz speeds with a max of 32GB per DIMM at two DIMMS totaling 64GB of capacity. For storage, you get a single M.2 slot and one SATA 3 slot.

1100 Series iBOX Rear I/O (Actively Cooled Model) (Image credit: Asrock Industrial)



For I/O the iBOX 1100 series NUCs are packed with options, including three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports at the front, two USB type-C with support for DisplayPort 1.4 video. At the rear, you get HDMI 2.0a and DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. Courtesy of Intel's Iris Xe graphics all four display outputs can be used simultaneously to drive four monitors. Dual LAN connections with one supporting 2.5Gbps transfer speeds and the other supporting Gigabit provide wired connectivity. Lastly there are two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. .

1100 Series iBOX Rear I/O (Passively Cooled Model) (Image credit: Asrock Industrial)

The 1100 series iBOX mini PCs will be great if you need a small unit that can deliver good multitasking performance or something which can play games and watch movies on your big screen. The big upgrade is the Xe graphics allowing you to push high resolutions and multiple monitors at the same time.