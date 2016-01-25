Trending

ASRock Kills Intel Skylake Bug With BIOS Update, Fire

By

ASRock released BIOS updates for its Intel 100 Series motherboard lineup that corrects a reported bug in Intel’s 6th generation (Skylake) processors that causes the system to freeze or crash when executing complex workloads.

The error was discovered by users of Prime95, a popular CPU stress-testing application that pushes processors to their limits by executing complex prime number equations. It appears that the Intel Skylake architecture took a page from the early Pentium processor and did not behave as intended when stressed with these heavy workloads.

By the time Intel revealed the issues, the company already had a fix worked out and indicated board vendors would be releasing BIOS updates soon. ASRock is one of the first motherboard vendors to offer a fix for the dreaded Skylake bug.

ASRock’s new BIOS updates are available now at the company's support webpage. Kill the bug with fire.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • BulkZerker 25 January 2016 18:23
    You can always count on asrock to be on top of things. Especially skylake related things.
    Reply
  • Bannereus 25 January 2016 19:06
    ASUS has also had their update out since the 18th for some mainstream boards, and the ROG series by the 19th.

    It was never going to kill Skylake, but I'm glad the mobo manufacturers and helping Intel remedy this bit of silliness.
    Reply
  • dimar 25 January 2016 19:10
    I actually emailed them on the day I read about the bug on Tom's website :-)
    Thanks from a loyal customer.
    Reply
  • Calculatron 25 January 2016 19:11
    ASRock has come a long way in the last five years.
    Reply
  • EdgeT 25 January 2016 19:17
    Click-baiting much, Tom's ? They didn't kill it with fire (like an overheat to resolder something in place), they just released a BIOS update.

    Stop click-baiting, or you'll lose people, just like the other countless click-bait sites. Pathetic.
    Reply
  • Sakkura 25 January 2016 19:25
    Actually Asrock released that "kill it with fire" picture themselves. The article is just referencing that.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 25 January 2016 19:45
    Good on ASRock to get this fixed, they have made alot of ground.
    However, who at ASRock got paid to design that picture? I want their job...
    On an more serious note. A worm is not a bug, why is it there??
    Reply
  • nvllsvm 25 January 2016 20:11
    FYI - The 1.70 update breaks chasis fan control on the Fatal1ty Z170 ITX board.
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 25 January 2016 22:22
    Been running Asrock boards exclusively for a few years now, always solid.
    Reply
  • turkey3_scratch 25 January 2016 22:29
    Geez, they could have just squished the bug. Flame thrower is a little excessive.
    Reply