ASRock Launches X570 PG Velocita! Motherboard For AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs

Today, AMD is launching its 5000-series Ryzen CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture, and thus ASRock is grabbing the opportunity to show off its new X570 motherboard. This board is called the ASRock X570 PG Velocita! which as its name implies is meant for speedy systems.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The Velocita follows a pretty standard ATX layout, packing an AM4 socket at its heart, wired to four DDR4 memory slots with support for up to DDR4 5000. In the lower half you'll find two PCI-Express 4.0 x16 slots, which will run in 8x if both are occupied or the full 16 lanes if only using the top slot. Being a speed-focused board, ASRock equipped the board with a lavish 14-phase VRM circuit to power the CPU, claiming 'unmatched overclocking capabilities' in its exciting promo video.

The chipset of the board is cooled by a heatsink along with a small fan that can spin up to 6500 RPM, and the VRM circuitry has a beefy heatsink spanning around the CPU socket.

(Image credit: ASRock)

For storage, ASRock equipped the board with two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots (one of which is wired through the chipset) for NVMe SSDs along with a total of eight SATA ports.

In the theme of speed, ASRock also opted for 'Killer DoubleShot Pro' ethernet, which combines WiFi 6 capabilities through the Killer AX1650 controller with 2.5Gbe Ethernet using the Killer E3100 controller.

Of course, you don't have to use this motherboard with a 5000-series AMD CPU. It's still unclear what availability will be like for those chips, so in the meantime, a 3000-Series AMD Ryzen CPU will work just fine with upgrade options down the road.

No word on pricing or availability.