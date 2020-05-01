ASRock Z490 Motherboard Features 10-Pin Intel ATX12VO Power Connector

ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR (Image credit: ASRock)

A giant wave of Z490 motherboards flooded headlines yesterday, accompanying Intel's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S CPU launch. It's no wonder that motherboards, such as the Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR, went unnoticed. But as spotted by hardware detective @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, ASRock's Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR comes with Intel's ATX12VO power connector.

The ATX12VO specification is Intel's invention to deviate from the standard 24-pin ATX power connector that has been with us for ages. Basically, Intel's connector removes the 3.3V and 5V rails and only retains the 12V rail. The new standard reduces the bulky 24-pin connector to just a 10-pin connector.

ASRock didn't touch the 8-pin EPS power connector. Although the motherboard manufacturer has sacrificed the 24-pin power connector, there are still a bunch of components that still depend on the 5V rail, and a handful need 3.3V. As such, ASRock placed two 4-pin power connectors on the top right corner of the motherboard that should be used to power SATA drives.

There's also a 6-pin PCIe power connector, which we suspect is there to feed graphics cards in a multi-GPU setup.

ASRock Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR (Image credit: ASRock)

Besides the ATX12VO power connector, the Z490 Phantom Gaming 4SR has a modest featureset. The ATX motherboard features the LGA1200 CPU socket and is based on the high-end Z490 chipset. It's sporting a 10-phase power delivery subsystem and four conventional DDR4 RAM slots. The maximum supported capacity is 128GB with memory speeds surpassing DDR4-4400.

For storage, the motherboard provides four SATA III ports and a M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 port that supports M.2 drives with a length up to 110mm, whether they're SATA or PCIe-based. The board isn't PCIe 4.0-ready and comes with two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots. There are also three PCIe 3.0 x 1 slots and an M.2 socket housing a Wi-Fi 802.11ac module with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The motherboard's rear panel exposes one PS/2 combo port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports. Two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 headers are situated on the motherboard as well. There's just a single HDMI 1.4 port for video ouput.

A standard Gigabit Ethernet port, which is based of Intel's I219V controller, provides wired access to the internet. On the audio side, Realtek's ALC1200 audio codec offers 7.1-channel audio through the trio of 3.5mm audio jacks.

ASRock didn't reveal the pricing or exact release date for its Intel 400-series motherboards, but we expect the new products to hit the shelves in the coming weeks.