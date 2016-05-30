Asus Unveils Two 'Disegno' Monitors With USB Type-C And Qi Charging

At its Zenvolution press conference in Taiwan, Asus announced a pair of monitors, the Disegno Curve MX34VQ and the MX27UC, which come in at 34 and 27 inches, respectively.

The MX43VQ’s panel has a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 3440x1440 pixel resolution, along with an 1800R curve. There is a little more to this monitor than just a fancy resolution with a curve, however. It also has a pair of 8 W Harman Kardon speakers, and the base of the monitor has a Qi charging pad built in for wirelessly charging compatible mobile devices.

The MX27UC that was on display has a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K (3840 by 2160) resolution and covers 100 percent of the sRGB color space. It has a pair of 3 W Bang & Olufsen speakers. Most notably, though, the MX27UC has full USB 3.1 Type-C support, which includes DisplayPort Alternate mode, USB Type-C Power Delivery, and of course data transmission.

For now, these are all the details we have on these two monitors. We’ll try to gather more information when we hit the show floor at Computex in the coming days.

