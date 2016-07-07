Asus Teases Three Forthcoming GTX 1060 Graphics Cards

Nvidia officially announced the GeForce GTX 1060. The cards come out later this month, and partners are already starting to tease their upcoming releases. Asus revealed that it will launch three GTX 1060 models but was tight-lipped on the details. When we pressed, we were told we’ll have to wait until the official launch.

For what it's worth, here’s what we know so far: Asus has three cards coming, including the overclocked ROG Strix model, which appears to have the same cooler as the GTX 1070 and 1080 Strix models. The image that Asus released shows an Aura logo next to the ROG Strix name, so you can expect the same RGB lighting that is found on the higher-end cards.

The image also reveals a Turbo model with a blower-style fan and a Dual model, which (you guessed it) includes two fans. Asus doesn’t offer the Dual cooler on the GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, so we’re not sure if these cards will be overclocked or not. We suspect the Turbo model will be based on Nvidia’s Founder’s Edition specifications because that’s what Asus did with the GTX 1080 Turbo.

We expect to hear more about these cards on July 19 when the GTX 1060 officially hits the market.

Follow Kevin Carbotte @pumcypuhoy. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.