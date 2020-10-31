Asus ROG strix B550-F Motherboard Down to $179 at Newegg

As Black Friday inches closer, hardware manufacturers are dropping deals left and right on our favorite hardware. We know it isn't always easy to tell the deals from the duds, so we've dedicated a whole page to sharing the best deals on tech we can find.

Today we're showcasing a discount on the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming motherboard. It's usually priced around $209, but you can pick it up today for just $179.

ASUS ROG Strix B550-F: was $209, now $179 @Newegg

If you want to lock in this deal, you'll need to use Promo code EMCGDED23. The sale is scheduled to end Monday, November 2nd.View Deal

This board uses the AMD B550 chipset. It features an AMD AM4 socket, supporting 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs. It has onboard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth compatibility.

It can use up to 128GB of DDR4-4400 via four 288-pin slots. It has integrated graphics but can easily support a GPU using a PCIe slot. This board has both HDMI and Display Port outputs.