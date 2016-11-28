Asus’ New ROG G701VI Gaming Laptop Features A 120Hz Display

Asus revealed a new 17.3” laptop model called the ROG G701VI, a VR-ready gaming notebook with an overclockable CPU and a 120Hz G-Sync display powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU.

The Asus ROG G702VI comes in two flavors; the G701VI-XB72K and G701VI-XB78K. Each model sports the same base hardware, with only the storage and memory configuration differing between the two. The G701VI features an unlocked Intel Core i7-6820HK processor, up to 64GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 graphics module, with the XB72K offering 32GB of memory and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and the XB78K sporting 64GB of RAM and two 512GB PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0.

The company is heralding the G702VI as the “world’s first” laptop with a wide-viewing angle 120Hz display with G-Sync, a claim many other vendors will likely make in the coming days. The 17.3-inch anti-glare panel features a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and Nvidia’s variable framerate technology (G-Sync) will ensure a smooth gaming experience even with settings cranked to the max. However, with a GTX 1080 under the hood, it may be difficult to find a game that will bring the G701VI under 60 FPS anyway.

The USB 3.1 Type-C ports are something of an anomaly; the G701VI features two of them, but each one has its own functionality. One of the Type-C ports is a dedicated Thunderbolt 3 interface, and the other offers only 10Gbps data rates. This goes against the grain of other mainstream laptops that may offer a single port with both features, but Asus may be including the bare-minimum amount of ports to attach its XG Station 2 GPU dock, which connects to an Asus laptop via two USB Type-C cables.

Both models of the Asus G701VI are available now from several online retailers, including the company’s website, Amazon, and Newegg. The G701VI-XB72K is priced at $3,099 and the XB78K costs $3,699.