Asus Announces ROG Strix Scope Mechanical Keyboard: Cherry MX RGB, Designed for FPS

Back at the CES 2019 tech conference in January, Asus’ private suites had shared a new mechanical keyboard to hit the scene later that year in the ROG Strix CTRL. Fast forward to today, the CTRL name was replaced with Scope and announced to the public. The ROG Strix Scope is a mechanical gaming keyboard using Asus’ Xccurate Design sporting an extra-wide CTRL key and smaller left Windows key for a more ergonomic configuration and greater precision. The keyboard uses Cherry MX RGB keys with per-key LEDs and an illuminated ROG logo, bringing some bling to the gaming oriented device.

The Full-Size ROG Strix scope has a sturdy aluminum top plate with a slashing aesthetic. There's a matte finish on the left two-thirds and brushed aluminum on the right. Its all black façade is broken only by the red ROG logo in the top-right above the number pad. It also has Republic of Gamers spelled out in stencils in the bottom left part of the keyboard.

They keys themselves use a large font with the per-key RGB LED shining through the keycaps to easily identify the key/function. The RGB LEDs are controlled through Aura Sync software, as well as the Scope including six of its own profiles. Additionally, any keys with dual functions on them have front and side legends for a cleaner look and easier identification. The board also includes macro functionality, plus a stealth key which hides all running apps and mutes the audio with a press of a button.

The ROG Strix Scope by default uses Cherry MX keys, but users are able to choose whichever key type make work best. Asus offers Cherry MX RGB Red, Brown, Blue, Black, Silent Red and Speed Silver switch types, depending on if you like a linear feel, tactility, that (bothersome) clicky sound, or something quieter, respectively.

Outside of the larger CTRL key, the Scope’s dedicated media keys and compact design is said to keep all the controls within reach. The larger CTRL key and smaller Windows keys are said to lessen the chance of undesirable keystrokes like Alt + Tab or Alt + F4. As a gamer myself with larger hands (I can palm a basketball to give you an idea) this looks to be a welcome configuration.

The ROG Strix Scope will be available this month, but pricing was not listed.