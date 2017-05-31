Trending

Asus Debuts The ROG Swift PG35VQ, A WQHD HDR Display With G-Sync

Here at Computex, Asus unveiled a new high-resolution HDR gaming monitor called the ROG Swift PG35VQ.

The new display is a 35” curved gaming monitor that features both quantum-dot and high dynamic range (HDR) technology. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and an 1800R curvature, this panel sports an ultra-fast 200Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync. It supports the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The LED backlighting is controlled dynamically across 512 zones within the VA panel (from AU Optrics), with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The response time is expected to be around 6ms. Furthermore, the individual zones reduce the light bleeding and make the image “pop” more than a traditional monitor with a single backlight. It almost makes a traditional SDR monitor appear hazy--we were able to see the PG35VQ matched up against a similarly sized SDR display, and the difference was abundantly clear.

The Asus Swift PG35VQ doesn’t have a price or launch date yet. However, Nvidia’s product manager for G-Sync, Vijay Sharma, said that current monitors of this caliber run about $1,000. This means the PG35VQ will likely cost even more.

  • cl-justin 31 May 2017 18:23
    This is sick, might being getting this over the PG27UQ
  • DarkSable 31 May 2017 18:29
    THIS.

    THIS is the monitor I've been waiting for manufacturers to make.
  • Dantte 31 May 2017 18:31
    And there it is, my dream monitor... the only thing that worries me is the pixel response (spec not shown). With a 200Hz refresh, a high response is really going to hurt the image in faster games (FPS) and you'll get ghosting. On a good note I did see a AU spec for a similar AU panel; VA, UWQHD, 200Hz, HDR10, Qdot, etc (so probably the same one) that had 1ms response, and if it is the same panel then this thing is going to be a beast!
  • jmstone 31 May 2017 19:03
    Shut up and take my money.
  • Redraidr12 31 May 2017 20:13
    "However, Nvidia’s product manager for G-Sync, Vijay Sharma, said that current monitors of this caliber run about $1,000" Their own current model runs $1200, how in the world would this fall near $1,000? I would expect $1500 with those specs and how they already price their stuff. That being said, I would buy one of these immediately at $1,000. Looks like one heck of a monitor.
  • Redraidr12 31 May 2017 20:14
    Oops, thought that quote was from ASUS. Makes more sense now.
  • Lucky_SLS 01 June 2017 03:58
    A monitor worthy of 1080Ti SLI
  • TeamColeINC 01 June 2017 07:11
    Freesync or GTFO! lol
  • gio2vanni86 01 June 2017 09:41
    If only it was 4k. I'm sure 1.4DP would need to be like 1.5 but ehh and like 240hz as well. The market of displays. ASUS is finally starting to hear my battle crys. Thank you.
  • coolitic 01 June 2017 15:18
    My main problem with these HDR monitors is the LED zones and the inconsistency they can create.
