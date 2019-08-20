Asus Readies for Next-Gen Intel HEDT With Three New X299 Motherboards

Following up on recent news of leaked benchmark data, Asus has announced that it’s already prepared a trio of X299 motherboards to support Intel's next-gen HEDT Cascade Lake-X CPUs. Or maybe that’s some other next-gen CPU? You be the judge. But there's no denying the details of these new HEDT boards.

ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The “EATX”-specified ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore gets top billing (cough, or at least an encore) with its 16 power “stages,” 1.77-inch LiveDash OLED display, 10GbE controller, four NVMe M.2 slots, and 20Gbps Gen2x2 USB3 header. Of course, the board is also packed with other high-end ROG features, such as coolant flow and temperature sensors, but that’s covered in the features table below.

ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II assumes the center, getting no encore for its Roman Numerals. It does, however, get most of the features of its big brother, substituting 2.5GbE for the higher-speed variant, dropping down to three NVMe M.2 slots and a 12 “stage” CPU voltage regulator, and losing the flow rate and temperatures sensors. But, it fits within the standard ATX form factor and even gains an x4 slot to replace the fourth M.2 slot that it lost.

Prime X299-A II

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

For those of us who need to save a little money to buy that new CPU, Asus offers its Prime X299-A II. It has but one Gigabit Ethernet controller, no Wi-Fi, three NVMe M.2 connectors, and two x1 slots to supplement the x16/x16/x8 configuration of its longer slots. Hey, at least it has the same voltage regulator as the Strix version.

ROG Rampage VI Extreme Encore ROG Strix X299-E Gaming II Prime X299-A II Size EATX ATX ATX Memory 8x DDR4 up to 4266MT/s (OC) 8x DDR4 up to 4266MT/s (OC) 8x DDR4 up to 4266MT/s (OC) Multi-GPU 3x SLI, 3x CrossFireX 3x SLI, 3x CrossFireX 3x SLI, 3x CrossFireX PCIe 3x x16: x16/x16/x8 2x x1 3x x16: x16/x16/x8 1x x4 1x x1 3x x16: x16/x16/x8 2x x1 Storage 4x M.2 (all PCIe x4, 1 supports SATA) 8x SATA 6Gbps 3x M.2 (all PCIe x4, 1 supports SATA) 8x SATA 6Gbps 3x M.2 (all PCIe x4, 1 supports SATA) 8x SATA 6Gbps Networking Aquantia AQC-107 10G Ethernet Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet 2x2 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) MU-MIMO; Bluetooth 5 Realtek 2.5G Ethernet Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet 2x2 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) MU-MIMO; Bluetooth 5 Intel I219-V Gigabit Ethernet Audio SupremeFX S1220 codec DTS Sound Unbound SupremeFX S1220A codec DTS Sound Unbound Realtek ALC S1220A DTS X:Ultra USB 3.2 Gen 2 2x2 (20 Gbps): 1x back 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps): 1x Type-C, 1x Type-A, 2x front 3.2 Gen 1: 8x back, 4x front 2.0: 1x back, 2x front 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps): 1x Type-C, 3x Type-A, 1x front 3.2 Gen 1: 2x back, 4x front 2.0: 4x back, 4x front 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps): 1x Type-C, 1x Type-A, 1x front 3.2 Gen 1: 4x back, 4x front 2.0: 2x back, 4x front Aura 2x strip headers + 3x on Fan Extension Card II 2x Gen2 addressable headers 2x strip headers 2x Gen2 addressable headers 2x strip headers 1x Gen2 addressable headers Cooling 2x pump headers 5x fan headers + 6x on Fan Extension Card II 1x high-amperage fan header 1x coolant flow rate sensor 2x coolant temperature sensor 5x fan headers 1x pump header 1x AIO cooler header 5x fan headers 1x pump header 1x AIO cooler header

Availability and pricing have not been announced, but we expect these to coincide to the release of Intel’s next-generation X-series CPU and to cost a little more than the models they replace.

Image Credits: Asus