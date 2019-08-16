Intel 18-Core Cascade Lake-X CPU Enters Geekbench 4 Database

by - Source: momomo_us Twitter
11 Comments

Intel might not be quite ready to take the lid off its Cascade Lake-X (CSL-X) processors, but test results of the upcoming 14nm core-heavy chips have already started to show up at different parts of the Internet.

Credit: IntelCredit: Intel

The first Cascade Lake-X leak dates back to April where we got the first glimpse of a 10-core chip which, in all likelihood, could be the direct replacement for the Intel Core i9-9900X, although it is noteworthy that this is likely pre-production silicon. That means these chips could be subject to change before they come to market, though they are obviously coming close.

Today, an unknown 18-core part going by the codename Intel 0000 has shown up in the Geekbench 4 database. Both the Skylake and Cascade Lake families fall under the Intel Family 6 Model 85 identifier. However, the Skylake carries the Stepping 4, and the leaked processor has the Stepping 7 identifier, which means it's a Cascade Lake chip.


Cores /
Threads		Base /
Boost (GHz)		L3 Cache
(MB)
PCIe 3.0
DRAM
TDP
Intel 0000*18 / 362.19 / 3.2824.8???
Core i9-9980XE
18 / 36
3.00 / 4.40
24.75
44
Quad DDR4-2666165W
Core i9-7980XE
18 / 36
2.60 / 4.20
24.75
44
Quad DDR4-2666165W

*Specifications in the table are unconfirmed

The Intel 0000 processor comes equipped with 18 cores, 36 threads and 24.8MB of L3 cache. By the specifications alone, we can deduce that it's most likely the successor for Intel's current flagship Core i9-9980XE processor. Geekbench 4 registered the 18-core Cascade Lake part with a 2.19 GHz base clock and a 3.28 GHz maximum boost clock. The low operating clocks will surely raise many eyebrows but let's not forget that this Cascade Lake chip is probably a very early sample, and there's a big possibility that Geekbench 4 simply didn't identify the operating clocks correctly, or that the chip could still be being tuned. The detection error is evident when you look at the motherboard as Geekbench 4 seems to think that the Cascade Lake chip was housed on an LGA 1151 motherboard.

Credit: GeekbenchCredit: Geekbench

The 18-core Cascade Lake processor purportedly outperforms the Core i9-9980XE by 3.36% in single-core workloads and around 7.4% in multi-core workloads. This alone tells us that the previously detected operating clocks are inaccurate. Although the performance difference between the two generations of chips looks plausible, you should still take the results with a grain of salt. Being early silicon and all, there is still room for future improvement and tweakings.

Intel has already pushed out its Cascade Lake Xeon parts, however, there is no official release date for the Cascade Lake-X chips yet. Perhaps Intel is playing a waiting game with its rival AMD to see who launches its HEDT (High-End Desktop) processors first.


You'd Also Like

About the author
Zhiye Liu
Read more
11 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • jimmysmitty
    Interesting you didn't mention the chipset which was listed as an Intel C422 chipset. So it is LGA2066 and if its working on the C422 platform this is most likely a refresh and nothing major to even consider.
  • GetSmart
    For the actual clockspeed, add ".gb4" to the end of that Geekbench database link like this.
  • bit_user
    Quote:
    this is most likely a refresh and nothing major to even consider.

    As far as I know, Cascade Lake is just a refresh of Skylake SP, with a couple hundred more 100 MHz and a couple hardware mitigations.

    Heh, even the name is fitting. Like it cascaded down from Skylake.
    : )
Display All 11 comments
Most Popular
  1. Intel Core i5-9400F Without Graphics Now $134.99
  2. Best CPU Deals
  3. How to Buy the Right CPU: A Guide for 2019
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.