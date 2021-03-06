Biostar Injects Some Juice Into AMD's Radeon RX 6700 XT

Evidently, not all reference Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards will arrive with the same clock speeds — Biostar (via VideoCardz) has listed a reference design that flaunts a small factory overclock.

Biostar refers to the graphics card as "VA67T6TEL9 Ver. RX6700XT M," although it's uncertain if that's the actual model name or the part number. The manufacturer used a render of AMD's reference Radeon RX 6700 XT, but the packaging itself has the "Extreme Gaming" label. The last bit may allude to the fact that Biostar's version is clocked higher than the usual reference edition.



AMD lists the Radeon RX 6700 XT with a 2,321 MHz base clock and game and boost clocks up to 2,424 MHz and 2,581 MHz, respectively. The Biostar Radeon RX 6700 XT features slightly higher clock speeds across the board. The graphics card arrives with a 2,330 MHz base clock, and game and boost clocks that scale to 2,433 MHz and 2,615 MHz, respectively. The increase in base and game clocks is negligible, while the boost clock showed a 1.3% uplift.



In case you missed AMD's announcement, the Radeon RX 6700 XT debuts with the Navi 22 silicon that's fresh out of TSMC's 7nm cooking oven. Navi 22 ushers in 40 Compute Units (CUs) for a grand total of 2,560 Streaming Processors (SPs). The graphics card also packs 40 ray accelerators. The Radeon RX 6700 XT offers 12GB of 16 Gbps GDDR6 memory that runs across a 192-bit memory interface to supply a memory bandwidth up to 384 GBps. The number might look disillusioning, but let's not forget that AMD offsets the memory with 96MB of Infinity Cache.



The Radeon RX 6700 XT will hit the stores on March 18 for $479. The RDNA 2 graphics card will take on the GeForce RTX 3070, which starts at $499. With the graphics card shortage still transpiring, it might not be a battle of who is the fastest, but rather which card is readily available for purchase. AMD has promised to have substantially more Radeon RX 6700 XT stock at launch, so let's hope the chipmaker delivers.