Biostar Goes Small(er) With Racing X570GT Micro-ATX Motherboard

Today, Biostar launched the Racing X570GT Micro-ATX motherboard. This is the fourth-generation Racing-based motherboard and is aimed at users who don't want to compromise on their gaming experience and overclockers looking for that extra push of performance. The board supports the latest third-generation AMD Ryzen processors, PCIe 4.0 and four DIMM slots with speeds capable of DDR4-4000+, all in a Micro-ATX sized package.

The X570GT follows Biostar's Racing aesthetic with the grey lightning strike pattern meandering its way through the black PCB with all-black DIMM, power, PCIe and SATA connectors. The rear I/O cover is made from aluminum and acts as a form of EMI protection for the rear I/O. The chipset heatsink has a similar design to its X570GT8 ATX size motherboard, (for which we will have a review published soon).

One thing we're left wondering is if this is made for overclockers, how far it can push the Ryzen 3000 CPUs, especially the big chips? There aren't any heatsinks on the VRMs. Plus, it has fewer VRMs than the ATX version. We'll need to put it on the test bench and see!

The primary PCIe slot is reinforced with the Iron Slot protection and is about the only item that isn't black on the board, along with the RGB LEDs. There are two LED headers (12V / 5V) to get an additional color fix if needed.

Other features include four SATA3 6 Gbps ports (vertically oriented across the bottom), a single PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slot, Realtek RTL8111H networking and the mid-range Realtek ALC887 codec for audio. USB support includes six USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) with four ports on the rear I/O, plus a header for panel, as well as six USB 2.0 ports (two on the rear I/O and two more internal headers). Missing from the board is USB 3.1 Gen 2 (10 Gbps support of any kind). If you are using an APU with integrated video, an HDMI and VGA port out back will get you connected. A more complete list of specifications is below.

Biostar hasn't revealed price or a release date yet, but we expect to see this on the market soon. We've reached out to Biostar for information and will add it here when it comes in.

Biostar Racing X570GT Motherboard Specs

Chipset X570 CPU Support Max CPU TDP = 105W Memory 128GB @ DDR4 4000+(OC) Storage 4x SATA31x M.2 LAN Realtek RTL8111H Audio Realtek ALC887 7.1 ch USB 6x USB 3.1 G1 (4x rear, 2x via headers)6x USB 2.0 (2x rear, 4x via headers) Expansion Slots PCIe 4.0 x162x PCIe 4.0 x1 Rear IO PS/2HDMIVGALAN4x USB 3.12x USB 2.03x Audio Dimensions Micro-ATX (244x 235mm)

Photo Credits: Biostar