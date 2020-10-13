Bitspower RGB Waterblocks Ready for RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition Cards

For those looking to water-cool and potentially slim down their new RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 Founders Edition cards, Bitspower has you covered with its new BP-VG3090FE and BP-VG3080FE water blocks ready for pre-order at Bitspower's online retail store. The blocks are designed specifically for the FE's compact triangle-shaped PCB, allowing the inlets to be placed at the edge of the card (vs the top), keeping the blocks more compact. (via TechPowerUp)

The block is made out of nickel and includes a chromium plated copper base plate that covers the GPU and VRM area. Aesthetically it features a digital RGB LED strip placed around the top of the block which is also covered in nickel. The lighting is compatible with most RGB software controllers including Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light, Asrock Polychrome, Biostar Vivid LED DJ, and Razer Chroma.



If you really want to take off that gorgeous Founders Edition shroud these blocks are excellent replacements as well as being beautiful in their own right. They can take full advantage of the FE's tiny PCB making the cards compatible with a wide variety of cases.