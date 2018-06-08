Computex 2018: Highlights From Day 5

We saw plenty of new components, peripherals, and other technological doodads at Computex 2018. Unfortunately, all good trade shows must come to an end, and this year's Computex is starting to wind down. Although we'll probably write more in the coming days and weeks about some of the stuff we saw at the shows, for now much of the Tom's Hardware news team is simply going to start thinking about the flights home.

More On Intel's 28-Core Processor

One of today's highlights was our story about Intel's 28-core processor, which the company said in a keynote was clocked at 5GHz, though it neglected to mention the fact that it was overclocked and supported by a pretty heavy-duty cooling system. We spoke with the company to learn more about how it cooled that beast of a CPU, how it plans to position the processor, and why it "forgot" to mention the overclocking.

Systems And Components And Storage Galore

Computex 2018 was packed to the brim with all the parts you'd need to build a new system or upgrade your existing one. (Or simply replace your system, if you don't feel like building something yourself.) Many of these products aren't available yet, but they should eventually see the light of day, so you should keep your eyes peeled for their release. Here are some of the systems and components we covered:

The Best Of The... Wait, Seriously, Holograms?

We expect to see all kinds of peripherals at Computex 2018 as well. They don't usually take up a lot of room in a booth, which is a plus, but their iterative updates all but guarantee companies have something new to show off each year. That's all fine and dandy, but you may have noticed that we also wrote two--count 'em, two--stories about hologram-projecting peripherals from this year's show. Check them out:

As always, you can keep up with all of our Computex coverage by checking out the newsfeed on our homepage and our Computex tag page.