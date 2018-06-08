Zalman's Holographic 3D Fan Is Straight Out of Blade Runner
Zalman faced lots of financial problems over the last three years, which is why it hasn't released anything new for a while. We spoke with Zalman's marketing director and CEO during Computex 2018, though, and both said the company is preparing to make a comeback. They said Zalman is looking for new product ideas across many categories because it wants to offer something different from what's available today.
One thing that caught our attention in Zalman's suite at the Hyatt was a holographic 3D fan that belonged to a startup the company recently acquired. Contrary to similar products we've seen in the past, this one offers high quality images and videos, with impressive results. And, of course, the system also cools you down at the same time! You can also use multiple fans at once to display larger and more complex media.
You can see the fan in action in the video below.
Maybe 3D information about your pc temperature and other numericall information, or just have really cool graphical presentation about anything... dancer from the start wars, holographic Yoda giving lifetime advices. Really cool product!
No pictures with it turned off?
I assume it has a USB interface?
Is there any data on the resolution?
What formats does it accept? What's the max length of the animations?
Any ETA on when it might be introduced?
It will take a year or so before it goes into mass production and the price will be quite stiff, over 1k USD. The videos need to go through a special processing in order to be compatible with this fan. This is the only information that we were able to obtain.
It looks three dimensional as the fan is not flat. You are projecting light to a surface that is not flat. The content is 3D adding more to the illusion
I'm not sure if it's from the same company, or the intellectual property changed hands, but you can check out Voxon Photonics in the link below.
www.voxon.co
Ah yes. If it was the 80's, it had to involve lasers. Pretty much mandatory for all new tech, back then.
That's interesting, but I'm suspecting this uses some kind of spinning OLED display overlaid with lenses that allow the device to project light in each direction from each position, over the course of a revolution. In other words, a lightfield display.
One catch is that you need to render the lightfield, which amounts to rendering a 2D image MxN times. So, it's pretty expensive.
Nah... Somehow you could do anything with Light Bright and a lot of time on your hands. j/k
I have no doubt it uses LED tech. You can see all sorts of examples of this being done on Youtube. Though, Zalman's implementation is far better IMHO. But if that previous response of it being a grand is true, no way. You can bet there will be countless Chinese knock-offs flooding the market thereafter. The real secret sauce will be in the software, and file format that you can upload to render the images.