Computex 2019 Day 5 Wrap-Up: Heading Home

Photo Source: Tom's Hardware

Our time at Computex 2019 has come to an end. We've consumed more coffee than most would've thought humanly possible--and pretty much anyone might have considered medically advisable--to keep up with the keynotes and wander the show floor's many booths. Now the Tom's Hardware news team is flying across the globe to write up everything we couldn't cover during the week, eat some good ol' American cuisine, and sleep. (Mostly sleep.)

This wrap-up will be a bit different from its predecessors. As you might imagine, having an exhausted bunch of editors flying between Taiwan and the U.S. isn't exactly conducive to publishing a lot of stories. But we dropped one particularly interesting one this morning: Intel Brings Its Own Benchmark to Refute AMD's '2X' EPYC Claim. If there's anything we like more than drama, it's a measuring contest, and that's exactly what Intel and AMD gave us.

Here are the other stories we covered from Computex 2019 before our flights boarded:

We also have the Best of Computex 2019 awards, plus a collection of the best case mods we saw at the show. Otherwise you can check out our coverage from earlier this week via the following links: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, and Day 4 of Computex 2019. We're discussing this year's announcements in the Tom's Hardware forums, too, so let us know if there was anything you thought stood out from the rest of the pack. (Or maybe let you down.)

That's all we have from Taiwan, but don't be surprised if we keep writing about Computex 2019 in the days ahead. You can follow us on the way home--not literally, seriously, we have thermal paste on our persons at all times and we aren't afraid to use it--on Facebook and Twitter. If you still haven't had enough of Computex 2019, check out the dedicated page for the show for all our coverage, as well as our coverage of previous shows. Now we sleep.