Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless Headset Just $74 at Newegg

It's not too early to find some great Black Friday tech deals and vendors already have plenty of sales on some of our favorite hardware. Our favorite deal today is on the Corsair HS70 Pro Wireless headset. It's usually priced around $99 but you can get it now for just $74.

Corsair HS70 Pro Headset: was $99, now $74 @Newegg

If you want to lock in this offer, use promo code 4BKNVEC9 for the final $5 off. This is a wireless headset that uses a 2.4Ghz band to connect.View Deal

The Corsair HS70 Pro has 50mm neodymium drivers and supports 7.1 surround sound. It connects wirelessly via a 2.4 GHz band using a USB adapter. According to the official specs, it has a wireless range of up to 40 feet.

It has a unidirectional, noise-canceling microphone that's completely detachable. The headset can last up to 16 hours on one charge.

This sale is set to expire on Monday, November 9th. Visit the Corsair HS70 Pro product page on Newegg for more details and checkout options.