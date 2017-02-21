'Darknet' Heads To PSVR On March 7

Archiact revealed that Darknet, a VR game that abstracts hacking into node-based puzzles, will head to PlayStation VR on March 7.

Darknet was previously released by indie developer E McNeill for the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR. Archiact said in January that it would help McNeill bring the game to PSVR early this year--now we know it will debut on the PlayStation Store on March 7 and will cost $15 at launch. The game, which McNeill described as "cyberpunk hacking in virtual reality," will receive a handful of updates as part of its transition from Oculus to PSVR.

Archiact said in a press release that those updates include "full audio integration added to the PlayStation 4 Dualshock controller, art enhancements to the UI and main menu, and all-new PlayStation trophies for players to earn." The core gameplay is otherwise intact. That should come as good news: Darknet's Oculus Store listing brags that that it's the "winner of the Oculus VR Jam, winner of a 'Best Gameplay' Proto Award, and an IndieCade Finalist."

Darknet should be a natural fit on PSVR. The game was designed to be played with a gamepad or keyboard and mouse, so nobody has to fuss around with porting something made for the Oculus Rift's Touch motion controllers over to the PSVR's gamepad-based input. It was also an Oculus launch title, so it's no stranger to emerging VR platforms, and expanding to PSVR will help it reach a brand new audience one year after its original release.