Watch Us Play The 'Diablo III: Rise Of The Necromancer' Pack (Updated)

Update, 7/5/2017, 11:31 am PDT: You can now watch the replay of last week's stream in the video below.
Yesterday marked the 17th anniversary of the release of Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo II, and it seems appropriate to celebrate the occasion by playing Diablo III for our weekly Twitch livestream. We’ll also use the chance to try out the new Necromancer class, which was added to the game earlier this week.
The class made its first appearance in Diablo II, so it’s only fitting that it made its way to the franchise's latest installment this week. The Necromancer utilizes a power called Essence to control the dead. During combat, it can summon undead beings to help fight enemies; it can also inflict curses and use blood magic as another means of inflicting damage. The character comes as part of the appropriately named “Rise of the Necromancer” pack, which also includes a pet, banner designs, and two additional character slots for $15.
Even if you decide not to purchase the pack, you’ll still benefit from the latest update if you own the Reaper of Soulsexpansion. Patch 2.6.0 also introduces a new gameplay mode called Challenge Rifts. This mode allows you try character builds created by other players, and it’s also a test of how fast you can clear a dungeon. At the end, you can see how your time stacks up on the leaderboard against other players. Those who play the game’s Adventure Mode can also benefit from the update. New zones are available--The Moors and The Temple of the Firstborn--and you can access them through a waypoint on the Act 2 map. Speaking of waypoints, there are four new additions to Adventure Mode called the Realms of Fate. Each of these new areas have additional bounties for you to complete. You can learn more from the full patch notes on the game’s website.
And, even if you can’t make it to today’s stream, you can still check out our previous coverage of the new Necromancer class. We saw the new character for the first time at GDC earlier this year, and we spent some time learning about its abilities as part of a hands-on demo.
|Name
|Diablo III
|Diablo III: Reaper of Souls
|Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer
|Type
|Action/Adventure, Hack and Slash RPG
|Action/Adventure, Hack and Slash RPG
|Action/Adventure, Hack and Slash RPG
|Developer
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Publisher
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Blizzard Entertainment
|Platforms
|Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
|Where To Buy
|Blizzard StoreAmazon WalmartGameStop
|Blizzard StorePlayStation StoreXbox StoreAmazonBest BuyTargetWalmartGameStop
|Blizzard StorePlayStation StoreXbox Store
|Release Date
|May 5, 2012 (Windows, Mac)August 19, 2014 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
|March 25, 2014 (Windows, Mac)August 19, 2014 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)
|June 27, 2017
$30 for D2-Expan gave us 2 new character classes...
And a whole new act...
New items - sets, runewords, uniques, elite items, new suffixes and prefixes for rares....
uh....yea....You know what. $15 for just ONE class is kind a a sham.
Mod Edit for Language
They don't account for the fallout it will cause in the future.
"Hey why is game X not hitting projections."
... because the non-retards who understand the value of a dollar will remember they were priced out for 6 months, and will just wait until everything goes on sale.
...and this character is broken. It's totally fun because you can't die!
I'm guessing we will see patches next week.
The original game is 5 years old. Blizzard continues to support this game with regular free updates and additional content. I have bought multiple games after Diablo 3 that have long since been abandoned by the developers that really needed further updates just to deliver what they claimed the game would be before release. Diablo 3 now is practically a different game from the day one version after all the major updates, so $45 over 5 years is really not that big a deal and definitely not "par for the course" or milking the customer.