DIYPC Announces Rainbow Flash-V2 Case: $99, ARGB, Tempered Glass

DIYPC has announced its new Rainbow Flash V2 gaming chassis. The new Mid-tower features a sleek modern look, addressable RGB adornments in front, a tempered glass side panel and a price point of $99 which should be attractive for the budget crowd looking for a bit of bling on their PC case.

(Image credit: DIYPC)

The outside of the steel case is black all around with the tempered glass side panel sporting a light smoke tint so you can see the internals. The solid front panel contains the addressable RGB lighting which comes in the form of a frosted strip running up the middle from top to bottom, splitting the angled front panel just offset from the middle. Cool air is taken in by slits running along the right side (when looking at the case).

Also located on the front panel is the button for RGB lighting control via the included internal controller. The location of the button is curious as it takes away from the front panel aesthetic. A better location would have been on top with the IO panel. If your motherboard has its own RGB controller, the integrated lighting and fan are fully compatible with Asus Aura Sync, ASRock RGB LED, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync ecosystems.



Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 4mm thick tempered glass side panel is held on by four thumbscrews and also appears to be hinged at the front (according to the stock photos). The IO panel is located on the top part of the case and includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports as well as two USB 2.0 ports. There are two 3.5mm jacks for your headphone and microphone. DIYPC touts a modern feature set however a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port is absent. That said, at the $99 cost of admission, we do not always see Type-C ports in the first place.

The Rainbow Flash-V2 case will support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, and ATX form factor motherboards and has seven expansion slots. For drive bay storage, there is space for two 3.5-inch drives and two 2.5-inch bays (for SSDs) which should be enough for most users. The PSU location on the bottom is hidden completely under a shroud which runs the length of the case. The PSU intake area uses a magnetic dust filter to keep the internals clean.

(Image credit: DIYPC)

Included with the case is a 120mm RGB addressable fan mounted in the rear location. Other fan locations include 3x120/2x140mm up front and 2x120/2x140mm up top which includes a magnetic dust filter. If water cooling is in the plans, there is room in the front and top for up to 280mm radiators.

For a $99 case, there is a lot to like here with its modern styling and frosted addressable RGB LEDs on the front (if that is your thing) as well as the tempered glass panel. Availability wasn’t mentioned but we expect to see these in the market soon.