Update Your Nvidia Drivers Before Taking On 'DOOM'

The new Doom game is out today, but before you enter the gates of hell, you should probably arm yourself properly. Nvidia’s GeForce Game Ready driver 365.19 is available now with support for Doom, as well as the upcoming Homefront: The Revolution and Master Of Orion.

Doom is one of the most highly anticipated blockbuster PC games, which means Nvidia has a new driver for its GeForce graphics cards. The company likes to stay on top of new game releases by launching new GeForce Game Ready drivers with practically every single AAA game launch.

Nvidia usually includes optimizations for other games with each Game Ready Driver release, and this one is no exception. GeForce driver version 365.19 is also “Game Ready” for Homefront: The Revolution, which launches on May 17. Master of Orion, which is currently an “Early Access” game on Steam, is also supported.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 365.19 can be downloaded through Nvidia’s GeForce Experience application, or you can download the installation package directly from Nvidia’s website.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Falz 13 May 2016 17:15
    Game ready is just a scam. All it does is add a profile for DOOM which probably matches RAGE (ie. engine optimisations). I'm not sure why NVIDIA bother with GFE for automatic profile updates and never make use of it, instead making you download 300mb driver sets that are essentially just an INF update. They need to stop doing this and go back to quarterly releases that are less buggy, and offering support for new games via profile update via GFE instead.
  • awolfe63 13 May 2016 17:28
    I just had to laugh - since the original DOOM did not even require a 3D card and ran the entire 3D engine in software on the CPU.
  • Alec Mowat 13 May 2016 21:30
    I just had to laugh - since the original DOOM did not even require a 3D card and ran the entire 3D engine in software on the CPU.

    And is sure did run like crap lol
  • blppt 13 May 2016 21:39
    The original DOOM was not 3d as we define 3d here. Thus, no 3d card support (not that any mainstream consumer cards existed at the time it was released anyways).
  • Dark Falz 14 May 2016 04:55
    17961527 said:
    The original DOOM was not 3d as we define 3d here. Thus, no 3d card support (not that any mainstream consumer cards existed at the time it was released anyways).

    The original Doom didn't even require an FPU.
  • masterofevil22 14 May 2016 08:36
    This game runs very well on my 8350 4.6ghz and 390x. I run it completely maxed out at 1440p w/8x TAA and get very playable frame rates (45-90). The only thing is, when v-sync is enabled on this game it TANKS performance. That and there is currently no multi-monitor support.

    Anyway, the game is Fantastic!@!! It's the Best Possible Re-Imagining I could have ever hoped for in DOOM. I am absolutely in Love. I will have some gameplay up soon and a review on XBnPC (Youtube). There's also a DOOM prep video for anybody that wants a driver link, or just some pre-install tips. Anyway, hope you're all enjoying this one! I know I will be for a Long Time :D
  • BulkZerker 14 May 2016 13:46
    Or conversely. You could not wait at your "food bowl" drooling like an idiot every time nVidia rings the new driver bell.
  • toddybody 16 May 2016 13:04
    I'm more curious as to why Tom's would have such a blatant plug for nVidia/DOOM. A huge GEFORCE header and a DOOM launch trailer? Come on Tom's...this isnt "news" and you sure as heck don't provide such "FYI" articles for the majority of titles.
