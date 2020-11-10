EKWB's Thermoelectric CPU Waterblock Cools Intel 10th Gen CPUs Up To 300W

EK-QuantumX Delta TEC (Image credit: EKWB)

EKWB has joined forces with Intel to produce the new EK-QuantumX Delta TEC, a thermoelectric waterblock that's tailored towards the chipmaker's 10th Generation Comet Lake-S processors.

The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC leverages EKWB's own EK Quantum cooling engine and Intel's Cryo Cooling Technology. It would appear that the latter is a complete sub-ambient cooling package that includes hardware, software and firmware. For now, that's all we know, but we're reached out to Intel for more information on its Cryo Cooling Technology.

The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC is essentially comprised of two pieces. You have the waterblock itself and then there's the TEC controller. The waterblock features an all-metal design and standard G1/4 threads. The CNC-machined electrolytic copper cold plates exhibits a large surface with 51 cooling fins to transfer the heat away from the processor.

Image 1 of 3 EK-QuantumX Delta TEC (Image credit: EKWB) Image 2 of 3 EK-QuantumX Delta TEC (Image credit: EKWB) Image 3 of 3 EK-QuantumX Delta TEC (Image credit: EKWB)

Condensation is one of the challenges of sub-ambient cooling. To prevent this phenomenon from happening, EKWB incorporated a compact insulation shroud that separates the cool surfaces from the other environmental factors inside the system. Intel's Cryo Cooling Technology constantly monitors and adapts to the temperatures to reduce the possibility of condensation from happening.

The EK-QuantumX Delta TEC draws power from a conventional 8-pin PCIe power connector. Thermoelectric cooling is notorious for its power inefficiency though. While the EK-QuantumX Delta TEC can cool up to 300W of heat, it does consume up to 200W to do its job.

Understandably, the EK-QuantumX Delta TEC is product of a collaboration with Intel so it's only compatible with the LGA1200 socket. Its cooling capacity is more than enough for Comet Lake-S. The Core i9-10900K, which is the most power hungry Comet Lake-S chip, has a PL2 (Power Level 2) rating of 250W. Therefore, the EK-QuantumX Delta TEC is likely gearing up for Intel's forthcoming Rocket Lake processors.

EKWB has already put the EK-QuantumX Delta TEC up for preorder at its online store for $359.99. The watercooling specialist expects to start shipping out orders in early December.