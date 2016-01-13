EKWB Issues Recall For All First Edtion XLC Predator Coolers (Update)

It has come to the attention of EK Water Blocks that all Revision 1.0 EK-XLC Predator coolers have a critical flaw that can cause the fluid to leak out all over your PC components. EKWB has issued a warning to all customers who have purchased either the EK-XLC Predator 240 or the EK-XLC Predator 360 with QDC fittings. The company is urging Predator owners to discontinue use of the cooler immediately and contact customer service for a solution.

EK Water Blocks said it noticed the issue in a small run of Predator coolers after receiving feedback from customers about leaking components. The company said it had originally narrowed the problem down to a batch of CPU block O-rings that were produced in November. The issue later proved to be more widespread and is, in fact, affecting one out of 10 XLC Predator coolers produced between October 2015 and December 2015. EKWB issued a new edition of the EK Supremacy EVO CPU block used with the Predator coolers on January 4. All Predator coolers produced going forward will be revision 1.1 and include the new block, which has been improved and retested for potential leaks.

EK Water Blocks said it is taking full responsibility for the failed components. Anyone who owns a Revision 1.0 XLC Predator cooler can contact EKWB customer service for a replacement. The company will also take responsibility for any damage caused by a leaking cooler. The company said it will refund the cost of replacement parts if your Predator cooler has leaked after installation.

Left: R1.0 - Right: R1.1

EK Water Blocks is offering two options for the recall. You can get a full replacement, or a full refunds will be offered to those who don’t want to continue using the Predator cooler. Customers have until February 29 to return the coolers for a refund.

A.1) If customer would like to get the unit replaced by EKWB directly please fill out the return form at http://rma.ekwb.com and EKWB service department will initiate the process within 24 hours of received claim. All shipping charges will be covered by EKWB.Please note that you must create a new account on our RMA site as this system is not the same as our WEB-SHOP. Simply resetting the password will not work.A.2) If customer would like to return the unit through reseller where he bought it, he needs to contact them for instructions on how to return the unit. EKWB has informed all resellers of their obligations to help out the existing customers with replacement without any extra cost to customers.

The company noted that refunds can be issued only where the cooler was purchased. EKWB will not issue a refund on behalf of the retailer the unit was purchased from.

Update: 1/13/16, 11:10am PT: We reached out to EKWB for clarification because the wording in its post was somewhat unclear. EKWB confirmed that customers will have no upfront cost for this recall. Retailers have been instructed to replace or refund hardware and EKWB will reimburse retailers for the replacement costs.

