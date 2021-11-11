End-To-End HDMI 2.1 Systems Simplify Home Entertainment

There’s never been a better time to build an end-to-end home entertainment system. Not only do today’s TVs offer the highest resolutions and display lifelike images, but the latest audio components with support for immersive sound take watching a movie, TV show or playing a game at home to a whole new level.

Technologies enabling 4K and 8K resolution, high dynamic range (HDR) video with a wide color gamut (WCG) that’s truer to life than that of legacy displays, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based audio that immerses viewers in the soundscape, and a range of supporting electronics gear are convincing millions that now is the time to upgrade their home entertainment experience.

For the homeowner who has to put all of these components together, there’s more good news. Thanks to the HDMI® 2.1 specification features and several resellers distributing the latest Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables, it’s never been easier to integrate the absolute latest system.

“Now that consumers can upgrade to an end-to-end HDMI 2.1-enabled system, they can enjoy the next great ‘WOW’ experience,” said Jim Scatena, Director of Sales at AudioQuest. “TVs, soundbars, AVRs, and game consoles are now available, and we’re focused on enabling system connectivity with our Ultra High Speed HDMI® Cables.”

TV and Sound

Major TV manufacturers have introduced HDMI 2.1 feature support into many of their new 4K and 8K televisions. Many, motivated by a desire to attract gamers to TVs as an alternative to computer monitors for gameplay, are offering HDMI 2.1-enabled models with support for gaming features like 4K at a 120Hz refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for built-in switching between gaming and TV modes, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for a smoother gaming experience.

Today’s audio-video receivers (AVRs) and soundbars with HDMI 2.1 connectivity support HDMI eARC, or Enhanced Audio Return Channel. Not only does eARC transport audio signals at up to 192 kHz, 24-bit, thereby becoming a gateway to Dolby Atmos or DTS:X immersive sound, but they also simplify accessing the audio signal from its source.

With the holiday season right around the corner and big sporting events and streaming movie releases coming up, many consumers will be looking to replace their old home entertainment systems with the best the consumer electronics industry has to offer. Thanks to HDMI 2.1 features, doing so has never been easier nor more worthwhile.

More information available at www.hdmi.org

The Adopted Trademarks HDMI, High-Definition Multimedia Interface, Ultra High Speed HDMI, and the HDMI Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of HDMI Licensing Administrator, Inc.