EVGA Releases the Budget BR Power Supply Line

EVGA added another PSU line, called BR, to its huge portfolio.

The BR models come in four flavors with 450W, 500W, 600W, and 700W capacities. All of them use a non-modular cable design and are 80 PLUS Bronze certified. Despite their low-end orientation, they still use DC-DC converters for the generation of the minor rails, while the provided warranty is three years long. Finally, the cooling fan measures 120mm across and it features a sleeve bearing. Apparently a higher quality fan (with a rifle of a fluid dynamic bearing) would significantly affect the price so a sleeve bearing is usually the only option in budget-oriented PSUs.

We don't have any information on the manufacturer (OEM) of this new BR line. We spotted the BR units on Newegg at the following prices:

700 BR $75

600 BR $65

500 BR $55

450 BR $50