RDNA2 in Mobile: Alleged Samsung Exynos 2200 GPU Details Appear

Just a few days ago, we covered that the upcoming collaboration between AMD and Samsung is gearing up to deliver the first Exynos 2200 SoC with RDNA2 graphics paired with Arm-based CPU cores. Today, more information surfaced about the alleged clock speeds of the RDNA2 GPU itself, perhaps giving us a better understanding of things to come. However, as with all leaked information, you'll have to take it with a grain of salt.

The Exynos 2200 is Samsung's upcoming SoC that has RDNA2-based graphics paired with Arm CPU cores. A recent Geekbench benchmark result showed not-so-impressive scores for the CPU, leaving us wondering what the GPU side of the SoC would look like.

According to the well-known smartphone leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), the CPU frequency is very similar to the frequency listed in the leaked Geekbench test: One big Cortex-X2 core runs at 2.9GHz, three big unknown cores run at 2.8 GHz, and an additional four smaller cores run at 2.2 GHz.

IceUniverse shared the GPU frequency, too. The Exynos 2200 SoC ships with six RDNA2 Compute Units featuring as many as 384 Streaming Processors in total. The new leak claims that this GPU will have an operating frequency of 1250 MHz. Based on what we know about previous RDNA2 designs (and some quick napkin math), we estimate the GPU will deliver around one TeraFLOP of computing power.

Samsung hasn't shared any official information yet, like power consumption and other SoC-specific details. However, the increasing tempo of leaks and benchmark submissions indicates that it won't be long before eager gamers get to see the performance of the RDNA2-powered SoCs for themselves.