How to Format a Hard Drive Using the Command Prompt

Formatting a hard drive or SSD is the same as buying a new hard drive since the process erases all the data in one fell swoop. When you format your hard drive, you can clean internal as well as external storage media.
In this tutorial, we explain how you can format a hard drive using the command prompt. Before proceeding further, make sure you backup all available data to prevent data loss. Follow the steps below to format a drive:
STEP 1: Open Command Prompt As Administrator
Search for command prompt, right click and run as Administrator.
STEP 2: Use Diskpart
Once command line is open, type 'diskpart' and press Enter.
STEP 3: Type List Disk
The above command will open a Diskpart window. In this window, type 'list disk' and press Enter. It will list all the available drives.
STEP 4: Select the Drive to Format
Now type 'select disk (disk number)' as shown above. Specify the drive number which needs to be formatted.
STEP 5: Clean the Disk
In this step, type 'clean'. This command will permanent delete all files and folders, and successfully clean up the disk.
STEP 6: Create Partition Primary
To make the drive again accessible, type 'create partition primary'.
STEP 7: Format the Drive
Now format the drive with FAT or NTFS file system. Type 'format fs=ntfs' and press Enter.
STEP 8: Assign a Drive Letter
To assign a drive letter, you can type 'assign' as shown below.
While I cannot guarantee this article does exactly what it claims it does (I haven't tried it, let alone heard about this way before) I can speak for the way format works now days.
Drives come pretty much preformatted now days as to its sectors and such. Format just basically wipes the file data/directory/folder content, not the data elsewhere on the drive. It's possible to recover the data with a little work, primarily on the "folders."
I would hope that this utility, DiskPart, issuing its "clean" command actually does more than clear the data partition info.
It doesn't. The only way to truly erase a disk is to have it do a 0 write pass. The more the better too. A single pass wont cover everything up. The DoD has a 7 pass minimum. I prefer the 35 pass called Gutmann method.
Sure you can say: format e: /fs:NTFS However you would need to use diskpart to create the partition in the first place to already have an "e" drive to format.
The title really should be how to partition and format a drive.
That's what I thought. Its faster to just erase/invalidate the partition, create a new partition, and MAYBE verify sectors instead of doing a real format and then verifying.