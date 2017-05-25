Fractal Design Unveils Focus G Series Cases

Trending

Fractal Design launched two new cases under the banner of its new Focus G series. The Focus G is a standard ATX mid-tower, whereas the Focus G Mini features a more compact footprint and is intended for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds. Although both models will be offered in black, the larger Focus G will also be offered in white, Gunmetal Gray, Mystic Red, and Petrol Blue. This multiple color option is a first for Fractal Design.

Both models share numerous key features, such as a large side panel window, removeable and vibration dampened storage drive bays, removable dust filters, and two front-mounted Fractal Design Silent Series LL 120mm LED fans.

Speaking of fans, both models have a total of six 120mm fan mounts, four of which can also hold 140mm fans. (The Focus G Mini has three). They also both have extensive liquid cooling support, with radiator mounts in the front, rear, and the top of the cases. Those more interested in air cooling will be able to fit a heatsink that is up to 165mm tall, which means just about any heatsink on the market will do.

Both models can also handle graphics cards up to 380mm long, and power supply depth is limited to an above average 230mm. The other similarity is that both models are going to retail for $49.99 USD, which places them firmly in the competitive budget case market.

We have no word on availability, but sometime after Computex is a good bet.

Fractal Design Focus G Series
ModelFocus GFocus G Mini
Motherboard SizeATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITXMicro-ATX, Mini-ITX
Drive BaysExternal--
Internal2 × 2.5" or 3.5" and 1 × 2.5"2 × 2.5" or 3.5" and 1 × 2.5"
AIB BaysInternal7, up to 380 mm cards are supported4, up to 380 mm cards are supported
CoolingFront2 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm2 × 120 mm or 1 × 140 mm
Rear1 × 120 mm1 × 120 mm
Top2 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm2 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm
Middle--
Bottom1 × 120 mm1 × 120 mm
Radiator SupportFront1 × 120/240 mm or 140/280 mm1 × 120/240 mm or 140 mm
Rear1 × 120 mm1 × 120 mm
Top1 × 240 mm1 × 240 mm
Middle--
Bottom--
I/O Port1 × USB 2.01 × USB 3.01 × Headphone1 × Mic1 × USB 2.01 × USB 3.01 × Headphone1 × Mic
Power Supply SizeUp to 230 mmUp to 230 mm
ColorsMultiple colorsBlack
FeaturesLarge side window panelLarge side window panel
Price$49.99$49.99

 Patrick MacMillan wrote this report.

