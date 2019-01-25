G.Skill Releases 64GB RAM Kits at 4,266MHz

G.Skill continues to strengthen its arsenal of memory products with new 64GB (8 x 8GB) DDR4 memory kits operating at an impressive speed of 4,266MHz. The recently announced memory kits will be available under the brand's Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal series.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

It seems the Taiwanese memory manufacturer has once again managed to combine speed and capacity into a single package without compromises. As expected, the latest Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB memory kits are built with high-quality Samsung B-die chips. Each kit is comprised of eight modules and are therefore targeting towards HEDT (high-end desktop) motherboards with eight memory slots, such as Intel X299 boards. On this specific occasion, the 64GB memory kits were designed specifically for the Intel platform.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

The memory kits clock in at 4,266MHz with CL18-22-22-42 timings. G.Skill didn't openly state the operating voltage for the memory kits in its press release. However, the SPD tab from the CPU-Z window in the provided screenshot reveals a voltage of 1.4V. G.Skill validated the Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB kit on an Asus Prime-X299 Deluxe II motherboard housing an Intel Core i9-9820X deca-core Skylake processor.

As is custom with G.Skill products, the Trident Z RGB and Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB memory kits are outfitted with Intel XMP 2.0 profiles for a fast and painless setup. They are also backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

G.Skill didn't reveal the pricing for the Trident Z RGB or Trident Z Royal DDR4-4266 64GB memory kits. However, they will be available worldwide in March through the memory manufacturer's distribution partners.